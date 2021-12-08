The term ‘all-star jam’ was invented for when members of Tool, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Queens of the Stone Age rocked out last weekend.

The Bring Back the Arts benefit for Malibu Elementary School brought together the Foos’ Taylor Hawkins, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen, Tool’s Danny Carey, the Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney, and Ozzy Osbourne’s producer Andrew Watt. That’s what you call a supergroup.

The unexpected ensemble played some classic rock covers and even a few originals. Hawkins took over for a cover of Rod Stewart’s ‘Hot Legs’, while Homme performed his own band’s song ‘Go with the Flow’ and also covered Warren Zevon’s ‘Werewolves of London’. The full ensemble then played The Clash’s classic ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’.

Hawkins and Chaney are of course no strangers to all-star ensembles. They recently formed the supergroup NHC alongside Jane’s Addiction’s guitarist Dave Navarro. Chaney and Hawkins had actually previously played together in Alanis Morissette‘s live band in the 90s, which surely should be a pub quiz question. Chaney is also a member of Hawkins’ solo band The Coattail Riders. NHC released two tracks, ‘Feed The Cruel’ and ‘Better Move on’, in September.

Fancy even more supergroup news? Smith, Chaney, and Watt are also part of the new Eddie Vedder-led supergroup The Earthlings, who are due to tour the U.S. soon. (ticket details here).

Homme, meanwhile, has been involved in a custody dispute recently. His ex-wife, The Distillers’ Brody Dalle, has been convicted of one count of criminal contempt after she was found guilty of withholding her 5-year-old song from Homme’s court-mandated custodial time in September. Dalle pleaded not guilty to the charge.

For more on this topic, follow the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out the all-star ensemble’s performance at Bring Back the Arts benefit: