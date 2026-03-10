Heavy acts Citadel, SLOWCUT, Torizon, and Upsetter are among the 80 finalists across 20 categories announced for the 2026 Queensland Music Awards.
Judged by a panel of more than 100 Australian and international music industry professionals, the annual awards recognise excellence across genres including pop, country, electronic, folk, hip hop, jazz, rock, screen composition, and visual storytelling.
Also among this year’s finalists are several of Queensland’s most prominent artists, including acclaimed singer-songwriter Meg Washington, indie-pop mainstays The Jungle Giants, and globally recognised producer Young Franco.
Country music is strongly represented, with finalists including Amy Sheppard, Jake Whittaker, Tori Darke, and Wade Forster. Meanwhile, the pop and folk categories feature singer-songwriters Jem Cassar-Daley, The Dreggs, and Ziggy Alberts.
See the full list below.
The 2026 ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 22nd at Miami Marketta, marking the first time the awards have been staged outside Brisbane. QMusic CEO Kris Stewart said the move reflects the organisation’s commitment to supporting music communities across the state.
“This year, the QMAs return to their roots. We’re putting the art and artists at the centre by returning to an informal ‘music-first’ show that prioritises the important things: music and mates,” Stewart said.
QMA“As the industry evolves, it can be easy to get lost in the grandness of the awards ecosystem and lose sight of the rock ’n’ roll attitude that brought us here. We’re excited to invite our incredible finalists to celebrate with us at our brand-new location as we connect and recognise the people who make this state such a powerful force in global music.”
Presented by QMusic and supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, the QMAs also incorporate four annual awards and scholarships honouring influential Queensland music figures Billy Thorpe, Carol Lloyd, Dennis ‘Mop’ Conlon, and Grant McLennan. Recipients share in $60,000 in funding aimed at supporting artists at pivotal stages of their careers.
Queensland Minister for Education and the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said the awards play an important role in nurturing both emerging and established music creators. “The Crisafulli Government proudly supports these awards and scholarships honouring four music icons who kickstarted their extraordinary careers in Queensland.”
Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate also welcomed the event to the city, describing it as recognition of the region’s growing creative sector.
“We’re investing in live music and entertainment in a way no other city in the country is, so it’s nice to have that recognised by being the first location outside Brisbane to host Queensland’s music industry’s night of nights,” Tate said.
Scholarship recipients will be announced at the Parliamentary Friends of the Music Industry event on March 25th.
Full list of 2026 Queensland Music Awards finalists:
Blues/Roots
Ella Hartwig
Freight Train Foxes
Lontano
Tom Harrison
Children’s Music
Cheeky Monkey Club
Donna Dyson – Spotty Kites
Joff Bush
The Wobble Bus
Contemporary Classical
Abigail Lui & Camerata, Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra
Emma Di Marco
Rachel Hocking
Shugorei
Country
Amy Sheppard
Jake Whittaker
Tori Darke
Wade Forster
Electronic
GLVES
Lemonade Baby
The Kite String Tangle
Young Franco
Folk
Meg Washington
Minor Gold
The Dreggs
Ziggy Alberts
Heavy
Citadel
SLOWCUT
Torizon
Upsetter
Hip Hop
Denzel Kennedy
I AM D
JJ4K
Say True God
Jazz
Dami Im
Luke Cuerel
Rick Best
SOLCHLD & Callum Pask Trio
Music for Screen
Ack Kinmonth
Arthur Hayes
Dami Im
Georgia D’Arcy
Music Video of the Year
Adam Potts
Lawson Cross
Loki Liddle
Tom Carroll
Pop
BADASSMUTHA
ixaras
Jem Cassar-Daley
The Jungle Giants
Rock
Bean Magazine
DZ Deathrays
Radium Dolls
Selve
Soul/Funk/R&B
BADASSMUTHA
JJ4K
Say True God
TANISHA
World Award
Djawarray
Eddie Gazani
Shugorei
Tenzin Choegyal
Producer of the Year
Cody McWaters
Josh Beattie
Luke Palmer
Mallrat
Accessible and Inclusive Venue of the Year
Den Devine
Fortitude Music Hall
The Cave Inn
The Princess Theatre
Festival of the Year
Airlie Beach Festival of Music
Gympie Music Muster
Maleny Music Festival
Sundown
Metro Venue of the Year
Fortitude Music Hall
The Cave Inn
The Princess Theatre
The Tivoli
Regional Venue of the Year
Miami Marketta
Mo’s Desert Clubhouse
Sandstone Point Hotel
Tanks Arts Centre