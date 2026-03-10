Heavy acts Citadel, SLOWCUT, Torizon, and Upsetter are among the 80 finalists across 20 categories announced for the 2026 Queensland Music Awards.

Judged by a panel of more than 100 Australian and international music industry professionals, the annual awards recognise excellence across genres including pop, country, electronic, folk, hip hop, jazz, rock, screen composition, and visual storytelling.

Also among this year’s finalists are several of Queensland’s most prominent artists, including acclaimed singer-songwriter Meg Washington, indie-pop mainstays The Jungle Giants, and globally recognised producer Young Franco.

Country music is strongly represented, with finalists including Amy Sheppard, Jake Whittaker, Tori Darke, and Wade Forster. Meanwhile, the pop and folk categories feature singer-songwriters Jem Cassar-Daley, The Dreggs, and Ziggy Alberts.

See the full list below.

The 2026 ceremony will take place on Wednesday, April 22nd at Miami Marketta, marking the first time the awards have been staged outside Brisbane. QMusic CEO Kris Stewart said the move reflects the organisation’s commitment to supporting music communities across the state.

“This year, the QMAs return to their roots. We’re putting the art and artists at the centre by returning to an informal ‘music-first’ show that prioritises the important things: music and mates,” Stewart said.

QMA“As the industry evolves, it can be easy to get lost in the grandness of the awards ecosystem and lose sight of the rock ’n’ roll attitude that brought us here. We’re excited to invite our incredible finalists to celebrate with us at our brand-new location as we connect and recognise the people who make this state such a powerful force in global music.”

Presented by QMusic and supported by the Queensland Government through Arts Queensland, the QMAs also incorporate four annual awards and scholarships honouring influential Queensland music figures Billy Thorpe, Carol Lloyd, Dennis ‘Mop’ Conlon, and Grant McLennan. Recipients share in $60,000 in funding aimed at supporting artists at pivotal stages of their careers.

Queensland Minister for Education and the Arts John-Paul Langbroek said the awards play an important role in nurturing both emerging and established music creators. “The Crisafulli Government proudly supports these awards and scholarships honouring four music icons who kickstarted their extraordinary careers in Queensland.”

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate also welcomed the event to the city, describing it as recognition of the region’s growing creative sector.

“We’re investing in live music and entertainment in a way no other city in the country is, so it’s nice to have that recognised by being the first location outside Brisbane to host Queensland’s music industry’s night of nights,” Tate said.

Scholarship recipients will be announced at the Parliamentary Friends of the Music Industry event on March 25th.

Full list of 2026 Queensland Music Awards finalists:

Blues/Roots

Ella Hartwig

Freight Train Foxes

Lontano

Tom Harrison

Children’s Music

Cheeky Monkey Club

Donna Dyson – Spotty Kites

Joff Bush

The Wobble Bus

Contemporary Classical

Abigail Lui & Camerata, Queensland’s Chamber Orchestra

Emma Di Marco

Rachel Hocking

Shugorei

Country

Amy Sheppard

Jake Whittaker

Tori Darke

Wade Forster

Electronic

GLVES

Lemonade Baby

The Kite String Tangle

Young Franco

Folk

Meg Washington

Minor Gold

The Dreggs

Ziggy Alberts

Heavy

Citadel

SLOWCUT

Torizon

Upsetter

Hip Hop

Denzel Kennedy

I AM D

JJ4K

Say True God

Jazz

Dami Im

Luke Cuerel

Rick Best

SOLCHLD & Callum Pask Trio

Music for Screen

Ack Kinmonth

Arthur Hayes

Dami Im

Georgia D’Arcy

Music Video of the Year

Adam Potts

Lawson Cross

Loki Liddle

Tom Carroll

Pop

BADASSMUTHA

ixaras

Jem Cassar-Daley

The Jungle Giants

Rock

Bean Magazine

DZ Deathrays

Radium Dolls

Selve

Soul/Funk/R&B

BADASSMUTHA

JJ4K

Say True God

TANISHA

World Award

Djawarray

Eddie Gazani

Shugorei

Tenzin Choegyal

Producer of the Year

Cody McWaters

Josh Beattie

Luke Palmer

Mallrat

Accessible and Inclusive Venue of the Year

Den Devine

Fortitude Music Hall

The Cave Inn

The Princess Theatre

Festival of the Year

Airlie Beach Festival of Music

Gympie Music Muster

Maleny Music Festival

Sundown

Metro Venue of the Year

Fortitude Music Hall

The Cave Inn

The Princess Theatre

The Tivoli

Regional Venue of the Year

Miami Marketta

Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

Sandstone Point Hotel

Tanks Arts Centre