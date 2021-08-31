Questlove has shared his take on the new Kanye West album Donda, reminding fans that “classics can’t be claimed” in a day.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, the musician and film director revealed that he lost “steam after 8” songs of the 27-song project, and urged listeners to “chill on this need to ‘DECLARE FIRST!'”

“Classics can’t be claimed 24 hours after some product comes out,” he wrote.

“I’ve seen it backfire both ways… It’s like the timeline is tryna grab the rebound w :10 secs left in the game & y’all all hoping it’s your tweet that goes viral in declaring how amazing it is (or isn’t) time will tell.”

Questlove continued on to mention that Rolling Stone rated Prince’s Graffiti Bridge 4.5 stars in 1990, while Purple Rain and Controversy initially only had 4-star reviews.

He also admitted that while he doesn’t have the same excitement for Donda as he did West’s previous albums Late Registration and Graduation, he is still looking forward to listening to the collaborations with other artists featured throughout the record.

“All I’m saying is this album is damn near The Clash Sandinista length so I know unless you sat there an absorbed it 10 times in a row—-there is no way y’all can start the positioning of the cannon on an lp not even 24 hrs old,” he said.

Check out Questlove discussing Kanye West’s Donda:

Man. This album Is 27 songs long. I lost steam after 8 but I am giving it a 1ce thru (the target demo for this album 14-26) but y’all gotta chill on this need to “DECLARE FIRST!”—-classics can’t be claimed 24 hours after some product comes out. I’ve seen it backfire both ways — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) August 30, 2021