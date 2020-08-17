Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali has been battling stage IV pancreatic cancer. The rocker revealed his diagnosis back in October, and has been updating fans on his journey ever since.

Banali took to Facebook to update fans that he has spent the past three weeks in hospital to undergo blood transfusions. During his time there, he suffered a stroke.

“Update: I spent the last three weeks in the hospital. Home now. Had two blood transfusions. I also had a stroke while there. I am rehabbing at home,” he wrote. Thank you for your concern and well wishes.”

Back in June, the Banali offered a detailed update on his health in an interview with SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation.

“I’m still fighting the good fight,” The Quiet Riot rocker shared with host Eddie Trunk. “I’m still doing the chemotherapy, I switched to a different chemotherapy a few months ago. And the side effects on this one are pretty brutal, and they pretty much last into the next round of chemo. So you kind of don’t get a break for about three weeks, and then you get about maybe 10 days off, and then the cycle starts again. But it’s part of what I’m doing.”

Asked whether doctors had any positive news in regards to his condition improving, Banali described the ordeal as “not a sprint” but rather “the longest race I can possibly make out of my situation”.

“So you have to be really, really careful how you read into some of these things because something can look elevated, but then if you look at a scan — one of my internal scans — it’s not as bad as the numbers say. But it’s a deadly disease — there’s no question about it — and I know that that’s what eventually is gonna kill me,” he explained.

“In the meantime, I’m just trying to put that day off as far back as I possibly can.”