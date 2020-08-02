English rock band Led Zeppelin is one of the most recognisable bands around. With millions of monthly listeners on Spotify, we’re sure you can recognise their lyrics.

Forming in London in 1968, Led Zeppelin quickly rose to fame. Composed of iconic frontman Robert Plant and legendary guitarist Jimmy Page alongside esteemed bassist John Paul Jones, and sensational drummer John Bonham, the outfit paved the way for rock’n’roll.

With widespread success, the band produced nine albums in the span of their career, with their untitled album (commonly known as Led Zeppelin IV) shining as their most popular.

The band has played a role in being one of the most legendary rock bands of all time. Their discography holds many heavily decorated songs like ‘Stairway To Heaven’ and ‘Whole Lotta Love’ winning Grammy awards, as well as multiple others receiving nominations through the years.

Although the band is no longer active, despite their reunions throughout the decades, their legacy certainly lives on. They are considered to be one of the greatest and most influential rock bands of history, with their innovative music.

Luckily, many of the former band members have gone on to keep the memory of Led Zeppelin alive by touring as their own solo projects and joining up with other musicians.

Currently, the former frontman has his own group called Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, which have gone on to play numerous shows and festivals, while bassist Jones has joined up with numerous other projects over the years including supergroup Them Crooked Vultures.

With the outstanding record Led Zeppelin has for being such a prominent rock band in history, it is no surprise they have so many avid listeners and fans. Since they have such an array of memorable songs in their arsenal, we wonder if you can recall their lyrics.

Do you know Led Zeppelin lyrics?