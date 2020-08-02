Whether it’s ‘All My Life’, ‘My Hero’ or ‘Learn to Fly’, even casual listeners have no trouble recalling Foo Fighters lyrics. But are you a real fan or just a Pretender?

Foo Fighters are one of the most successful artists of the modern era. They’re not just popular in a relative sense, either – in 2018 they earned as much as Drake, which essentially puts them in the upper tier of pop celebrity.

The Foos’ quarter-century of success is rooted in Dave Grohl’s mastery over arena rock belters. Foo Fighters’ nine studio albums have all deposited at least a couple of songs into the modern rock jukebox. And each song on the band’s 15-track Greatest Hits record includes a chorus that’s most likely etched into your subconscious.

So what characterises Dave Grohl’s lyricism? 2014’s Sonic Highways LP was recorded in a number of famous music cities across the US. The project’s accompanying docuseries spotlighted recording studios in Chicago, Nashville, Seattle, Virginia, Austin, Joshua Tree, New Orleans, Los Angeles and New York.

Grohl spoke to figureheads of each city’s music scene and collaborated with local musicians on a brand new song. As a result, each Sonic Highways track is filled with references to the city of its birth. Beyond that, however, it’s hard to pinpoint Grohl’s lyrical trademarks.

The most meme-irrific Foo Fighters chorus belongs to 2005’s ‘Best of You’. You’ve no doubt heard it flipped into something along the lines of, “I hope you’re having the best, the best, the best, the best ragu.”

But how well do you know the songs from the wider repertoire? Are you paying attention during the verses, or just waiting for the chorus to drop? And what the heck does it mean to be a Generator? Put your knowledge to the test in our Foo Fighters lyrics quiz.

QUIZ: Do you know these Foo Fighters lyrics?