It’s hard to imagine that one of the world’s most iconic bands only existed for a mere seven years, but if anything, that speaks volumes about the legacy and influence of Nirvana.

Everyone knows the Nirvana story by now. In 1987, a young Kurt Cobain finally convinced his high school friend Krist Novoselic to form a rock band. Before long, the pair had found themselves a drummer and managed to become a force on the local live scene.

Releasing 1989’s Bleach on the famous Sub Pop label, the album was enough for the band to develop a cult following, and by 1990, they were working on album number two. Recruiting drummer Dave Grohl that same year on the advice of the Melvins’ Buzz Osborne, Nirvana solidified their most famous lineup and were on track for the fame and stardom that awaited them.

In September of 1991, the band released Nevermind, arguably one of the most legendary, game-changing records of not only the decade, but all-time. Bolstered by the success of its lead single ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit‘, and the unifying themes that it boasted, the album threw the band into the mainstream, toppling Michael Jackson on the charts, and truly bringing the grunge revolution to the forefront.

While In Utero was released in 1993, the raw, Steve Albini-produced record served as the eventual end of the group, with Cobain sadly passing away just months later. Since then though, the group’s legacy has only gotten stronger, with Nirvana serving not only as an influence to countless bands since, but prompting questions about what could have been.

Though the demise of Nirvana provided us with the formation of Dave Grohl’s Foo Fighters, the Seattle trio are arguably one of the most legendary, iconic, and influential bands to have ever flown the flag for alternative rock.

Of course, the question remains, how well do you know your Nirvana lyrics? Are you well-versed in the studio albums, are you more inclined to give their Incesticide compilation a spin, or does their live work on MTV Unplugged In New York or From The Muddy Banks Of The Wishkah keep bringing you back?

Either way, there’s only one way to find out, and that’s by cranking up some Nevermind and taking the quiz below!

Can you finish these Nirvana lyrics?