Last month, it was announced that Dave Grohl & Friends were set to alight the Palladium in Los Angeles for the Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala. Now, it’s been unveiled exactly who those “friends” are — none other than the surviving members of Nirvana.

Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear will take the stage to perform the roles that they played in Nirvana. The last time the trio reunited was during a Foo Fighters concert in 2018.

Dave Grohl & Friends will be joined by Cheap Trick, Marilyn Manson, L7, St. Vincent, Beck and Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet.

Profits raised from the gala will be donated to The Art of Elysium, an organisation that offers support to individuals experiencing life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and crisis.

Heaven is Rock and Roll takes place on January 4th. You can buy tickets here.

In other news, the music video for landmark Nirvana track ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ recently accumulated one billion views, rendering it the most-viewed music video from the 90s. Revisit the video below.

Watch: Nirvana – ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’