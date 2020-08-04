Being one of the most iconic metal outfits around, Metallica has had some killer albums over their nearly 30 year career. Which album do you reckon is the best?

Forming in 1981 in Los Angeles, California, Metallica quickly became a band that is considered to be one of the founding “big four” of thrash metal, as well as Anthrax, Megadeth, and Slayer.

From cranking out their first album Kill ‘Em All within their formative years, to releasing their Ride The Lightening only one year later, their influence on the music world was huge.

Today, they are found to be in the ‘thank you’ sections of numerous albums, and listed as the inspiration of so many musicians of today. They also have managed to keep themselves relevant by continuing to release music with their 2016 album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct being a testament to that.

Over the span of their career, they’ve released an impressive 10 albums, and have won countless awards, including nine Grammy Awards, and even have been listed as the Best International Band by NME back in 2017.

Currently, they have over 14,000,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, which goes to show that they are one of the most popular bands of their genre. Combined with the fact that fans streamed over 10,000 years worth of their content in 2019, to say that Metallica are a top-notch band is an understatement.

Whether they’re releasing music or starring as headliners on a tour, Metallica has constantly stayed in the news. Recently, they launched their own 7″ record subscription service, and they were the inspiration for the name of a newly discovered deep-sea creature.

Although many fans consider their self-titled album (The Black Album) to be their best record to date, we are curious to see what you think. Are you more a fan of their formative years or do you have another album in mind that you’d set as your favourite?

What is your favourite Metallica album?