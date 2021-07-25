Content Warning: This article about R. Kelly discusses sexual abuse and domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

New allegations have emerged against R.Kelly with the federal prosecutors in his sex trafficking case saying that he had sexual contact with an underage boy as well as girls.

Prosecutors have alleged that R.Kelly abused a 17-year-old boy after meeting him at a McDonald’s in Chicago in 2006. The prosecutors want jurors to hear this claim, along with his other alleged but uncharged crimes at his trial that begins next month.

R.Kelly denies all charges against him and claims that he has never abused anyone. When his trial begins he will face charges including child sexual exploitation, making indecent images of minors, racketeering and obstruction of justice. As of now the charges again R.Kelly involves six women and girls.

However, the anonymous 17-year-old boy isn’t the only additional person that prosecutors want the jurors to hear about. They allege that there are more than a dozen other people that they say R.Kelly abused, threatened or mistreated.

In regards to the 17-year-old boy that they allege R.Kelly abused, prosecutors say that he invited the boy to his studio after meeting him at McDonald’s and promised to help him with his music career. Prosecutors allege that once the boy was at the studio R.Kelly propositioned and had sexual contact with him while he was still underage.

Prosecutors say that the 17-year-old boy also introduced R.Kelly to a male friend who was 16 or 17 at the time and the pair had a sexual relationship several years later. They say that the two boys’ accounts will show Kelly’s alleged crimes “were not isolated events and were part of a larger pattern”.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The judge has not yet ruled whether the evidence will be considered.

You can read more on this topic on the Hip Hop Observer.