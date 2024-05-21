RAAVE TAPES just dropped their last single before their debut album arrives this Friday.

Their self-titled album, which comes out on May 24th, shows a new side to the Newcastle duo, made up of Joab Eastley and Lindsay O’Connell.

Their new single “Braces” kicks off the album with a bang, packing heavy bass lines and catchy production. It’s all about friendship and feeling comfortable with your true self around your closest pals.

“This song feels like that last scene in Thelma and Louise when they look at each other before they drive off the cliff (sorry for the spoiler) and there’s that moment of solidarity between them,” says O’Connell.

“Maybe the title is an allusion to needing to be ‘braced up’ by your mates. Maybe it’s an allusion to crooked teeth and the ugly smiles you share with those close to you when you think no one is looking.”

When they were writing it, Eastley, O’Connell, and producer Fletch Matthews looked back to classic dance and electronic tunes, focusing more on making an impact than on the words.

“We indulged ourselves with the production of ‘Braces’, tapping into some Ministry of Sound x French Electronica nostalgia. Harking back to a simpler time, when 80% of dance music was simply a few words that barely made sense followed by a dirty drop,” says Eastley.

RAAVE TAPES’ debut album features 12 tracks ranging from club-ready ragers like “k hi”, “Goodbye”, and “Braces” to pop songs like “I Just Wanna Be Alone” and “Wake Up Next To You”. It explores different relationship situations and how they change over time.

“The most integral themes of the album revolve around the interpersonal relationships we have with the people around us, to the nearest and dearest, as well as those who’ve become distant and not so dear,” says Eastley.

“It’s a pretty broad and universal overarching theme for sure, but its one that heavily impacted our writing process. At it’s core, we were a few good friends locked in a room with no phone reception for long periods of time, and that encouraged plenty of D&Ms, late night soul-searching & a level of introspection that pushed us in a more earnest & personal direction.”

RAAVE TAPES “Braces” is out now.