Rabbits Eat Lettuce might not go ahead as planned this Easter.

The four-day camping, music, and arts festival – set for April 17-21 in Byron Bay – could be pushed back to 2026.

Despite locking in acts like Luude, Astrix, and Nora En Pure, REL is the latest festival to hit a roadblock, following Esoteric Festival’s cancellation in Victoria. Organisers say the Southern Downs Regional Council (SDRC) has refused to process their 2025 event permit.

There’s still hope for REL 2025 – if SDRC councillors agree to discuss and vote on the permit at their March 19 meeting.

“Despite last year’s festival being a great success that was fully compliant, incident-free, and supported by QLD Police, Ambulance, and Fire services, SDRC have pre-emptively refused to process our Temporary Event Permit Applications for REL 2025 without following due process,” the statement reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabbits Eat Lettuce (@rabbitseatlettuce)

Ticket sales have been paused while organisers explore alternate locations and permit pathways.

Organisers are urging fans to voice their support to SDRC councillors ahead of the March 19 meeting.

“The last 15 editions of Rabbits Eat Lettuce have been an incredible journey and it wouldn’t be the same without our REL family,” they added. “We are determined to secure a permanent home at Cherrabah Resort and are confident with our appeal. The festival industry has faced immense challenges, from environmental factors and government regulations to economic pressures, and we’ve seen too many beloved events fall. Your support is what keeps this magic alive!

“Thank you for standing with us. We will continue fighting for the future of REL and cannot wait to reunite with you all, whether in 2025 or 2026.”

For now, the Byron Bay Launch Party is still on this Saturday at The Playground.

Esoteric joins a growing list of festivals scrapped for 2025, including Souled Out, Splendour in the Grass, and Groovin the Moo. Bluesfest director Peter Noble has warned of an “ extinction event ” in the industry – some festivals will survive, but many won’t.

For more info and updates on the festival, visit www.rabbitseatlettuce.com.au.