Post-punk band Radio Free Alice have shared their latest single “2010”.

“2010” delves into themes of young, unrequited love, conveyed through a blend of summery, reverb-soaked instrumentation juxtaposed with poignant lyrics. Recorded live at Soundpark Studio with producer Nao Anzai, the track showcases a predominantly instrumental chorus, a first for the Melbourne outfit, reflecting their musical evolution influenced by indie icons such as The Cure and The Smiths.

“We’ve been playing the song live for almost a year now,” the band say. “The song focuses on the instrumentation rather than the vocals more than any other track on the EP. It’s the first and only song we have with a pretty much totally instrumental chorus.”

This release marks the beginning of an extensive touring period across the UK and Europe for Radio Free Alice, which will run through until July.

Following their recent supporting slot with their fellow Aussie guitar favourites Royel Otis, Radio Free Alice are set to bring their compelling live shows to several prestigious festivals and venues across Europe. Noteworthy stops include The Great Escape, Dot To Dot Festival, and Live at Leeds, promising a series of dynamic performances that showcase their growing stage presence (see full dates below).

Radio Free Alice released their self-titled debut EP late last year, earning strong reviews from fans and critics alike thanks to catchy anthems like “Paris Is Gone”.

Radio Free Alice’s “2010” is out now.

Radio Free Alice 2024 Tour Dates

Ticket information available via radiofreealice.com.au

Sat 11 May – YES (Mood Swings Showcase) – Manchester, UK

Tue 14 May – Folklore (Crosstown Showcase) – London, UK

Sat 18 May – London Calling Festival – Amsterdam, NL

Wed 22 May – Paper Dress Vintage – London, UK

Thur 23 May – The Dome (w. HighSchool) – London, UK

Fri 24 May – The Shacklewell Arms (Wide Awake Festival) – London, UK

Sat 25 May – Live at Leeds In The Park – Leeds, UK

Sat 25 May – Dot To Dot Festival – Bristol, UK

Sun 26 May – Dot To Dot Festival – Nottingham, UK

Tue 28 May – The Social (So Young Magazine Party) – London, UK

Fri 7 June – Broadcast – Glasgow, UK

Sat 8 June – Sneaky Pete’s – Edinburgh, UK

Thur 13 June – Supersonic – Paris, FR

Sat 15 June – Rock For People Festival – Hradec Klavove, CZ

Tue 18 June – The Social (Form Showcase Night) – London, UK