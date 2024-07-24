Naarm/Melbourne’s new wave/post-punk band Radio Free Alice have just released their latest single and video, “Johnny” and announced their upcoming EP Polyester, set to drop on August 21, 2024.

Alongside this epic news, they’re also gearing up for a national tour starting this August.

With their recent nomination for Best Independent Punk Album or EP at next week’s AIR Awards, the band continues to shake up the music scene.

Fresh from a 24-date tour across the UK and Europe, Radio Free Alice’s new EP Polyester delves into the complexities of human relationships with their signature post-punk sound. The album features the acclaimed track “2010.”

Recorded with Nao Anzai at Soundpark Studios and refined during their tour, Polyester captures the raw, live energy that fans have come to expect from Radio Free Alice. The recording process included sessions in various unconventional locations across Europe, with mixing by Ewan Pearson (Warpaint, M83, Joy Division) and mastering by Mikey Young (Eddy Current).

“Johnny” follows a “little runaway” who’s making moves in the face of loneliness. Radio Free Alice share, “Johnny’s about growing up and feeling isolated. It follows the narrative of a young guy who runs away from his very religious family because he feels alone in it.”

The track was born during the heat of summer and perfected in the vibrant streets of East London just last month.

Radio Free Alice’s unique process involves honing their tracks live on stage, capturing the raw energy of their performances before heading into the studio. The result is a track that sizzles with skittering synths, bass-as-melody riffs, and a surprise cello twist in the second chorus by vocalist Noah Learmonth.

The cherry on top? A perfectly timed smack of vocal reverb that elevates the song to new heights.

Radio Free Alice are taking their high-energy performances on the road with a national tour.

Tickets are on sale now from rfa.band.

POLYESTER EP TOUR DATES

Thu 15 Aug – Beach Hotel – Arakwal Country/Byron Bay, NSW

Sat 17 Aug – Tomcat – Meanjin/Brisbane, QLD

Fri 23 Aug – Lansdowne Hotel – Eora/Sydney, NSW

Sat 24 Aug – Bar Yuki – Yuin Country/Milton, NSW

Thu 29 Aug – The Night Cat – Naarm/Melbourne, VIC

Sat 31 Aug – Bridge Hotel – Dja Dja Wurrung/Castlemaine, VIC

Thu 5 Sep – Crown & Anchor – Kaurna/Adelaide, SA

Fri 6 Sep – Mojos – Boorloo/Perth, WA

Track List for Polyester EP: