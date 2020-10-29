21 years ago, Rage Against The Machine took to Mexico City’s MX Palacio de Los Deportes to deliver a scorching set as part of the ‘The Battle of Los Angeles Tour’.

To commemorate the anniversary, the band have uploaded the 15-song set to Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming services. The Battle of Los Angeles tour was a celebration of the band’s landmark third album of the same name.

Rage Against The Machine announced their reunion on November 1st, last year. The band were scheduled to play a bunch of momentous reunion shows, unfortunately that reality was cucked by coronavirus. Until live music makes its long-awaited return, you’ll be able to relive the 15-song set in all its glory below.

Check out The Battle of Mexico City by Rage Against The Machine:

In other news, on Friday, October 30th, Outkast will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2000 record Stanktonia, by releasing a bunch of exclusive digital bundles brimming with rarities and remixes.

Ahead of the release, Outkast unleashed a rare remix of ‘B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)’, engineered by Rage Against the Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha.

Radio rips of the hallowed remix have been making their rounds on the internet since the early 2000s. This is the first time the remix has received an official release.

“Zack added an extra layer of grunge to a masterpiece,” Big Boi told Rolling Stone of the remix. Andre 3000 added, “I’m a fan of the Rage sound so it was an honor to have Zack involved in a remix.”

OutKast – ‘B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)’ (Zack de la Rocha Remix):