They’ve been around the traps for quite a while now, but as New South Wales punk outfit Raised As Wolves gear up to release their debut album, they’ve unleashed their latest single, the explosive ‘Get Used To It’.

Having been around for the better part of a decade, it was only back in 2016 that Raised As Wolves unleashed their debut EP, offering fans a taste of the blistering punk sound that managed to gain them a voracious fanbase, and making a name for themselves thanks to their intense live shows.

Since then though, the group have been incredibly busy behind the scenes, though the impact of COVID undeniably slowed them down a tad. While a new single arrived last year, latest track ‘Frayed Out’ arrived earlier this year, paving the way for today’s new banger, ‘Get Used To It’.

Equal parts vicious and melodic, yet packed full of the sort of high-energy intensity that have seen the group become so beloved in recent years, ‘Get Used To It’ is exactly the sort of track you need to close out what’s likely been a busy week. Belt out the cathartic lyrics along with the group and you’ll undeniably find yourself getting used to a newfound sense of mental freedom.

‘Get Used To It’ also coincides with the news of Raised As Wolves signing to Resist Records, which is already home to huge names like Polaris and Parkway Drive, to name a few.

With a new signing, a new single, and now a new album (well, debut album, but that didn’t help alliterative matters) on the way, Raised As Wolves are undeniably in perfect position to take over the world of independent punk in Australia.

Raised As Wolves’ ‘Get Used To It’ is out now via Resist Records.

Check out ‘Get Used To It’ by Resist Records: