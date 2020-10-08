Rammstein confirmed reports of new music earlier today by posting a picture of the band members working in the studio.

Last month, excitement fizzled in the rock community as a Rammstein fansite speculated that the band was back together in the studio and working on new music.

“Some members and engineers of the band have been spotted in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where the studio is located,” read the post on the website. “Other people usually present in the studio with the band posted about their trip to France on social networks.”

Now, Rammstein have all but confirmed that new music is on the way through a new photo on their social media.

The photo shows the band members safely social distancing and in the middle of what seems to be a session.

In a short caption accompanying the picture, the band said: “Sadly no tour this year — but it’s great to be back in the studio!”

As the previous fan-report had remarked, this is indeed the La Fabrique in the Saint-Rémy-de-Provence of France. While they did not confirm that it’s an album they’re working on, Christoph Schneider has been teasing new music for sometime, saying that the band had “so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs.”

“We met and we’re working on new songs,” he said earlier in 2020. “We want to work on songs, but whether it’s going to be a new record, nobody knows.” It looks like fans won’t have to wait too long for that after all, despite the 10-year gap between the band’s last two albums.

Following their May 2019 release, Rammstein were also set to embark on a massive tour this year. After being postponed due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the tour is now set to start anew in August 2021 in Montreal, Canada. The band will also head to Europe between May-August 2021.

Check out ‘Radio’ by Rammstein: