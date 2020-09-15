Rammstein have been “working on new songs” since at least June this year and now it looks like they’re ready to return. The band have been working on this music since June of this year. The better news for fans of Rammstein is that they’ve already returned to the recording studio in the intervening time.

According to fansite Rammstein World, members of the German industrial titans are back in the same studio they recorded last year’s Untitled record: La Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence.

“Some members and engineers of the band have been spotted in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, where the studio is located,” reads a new post on the website. “Other people usually present in the studio with the band posted about their trip to France on social networks.” Previously, Christoph Schneider had teased that Rammstein have “so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs”. “We met and we’re working on new songs,” he revealed a couple of months back. “We want to work on songs, but whether it’s going to be a new record, nobody knows.” *Please be another new album… Please be another new album…”

Rammstein’s seventh album came out in May 2019 and was a huge success for the band. In May, they postponed their 2020 North American stadium tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

The tour will now begin on August 22nd, 2021 in Montreal and end on October 1st, 2021 in Mexico City. The band also announced the rescheduled dates for its European stadium tour. The new Rammstein European shows will take place in May, June, July and August 2021, with all tickets purchased for the original concerts valid for the new dates.

Last year, the band made headlines in after guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe shared an onstage kiss while performing in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The move was widely perceived as an act of defiance against Russia’s anti-LGBTQ law, or “gay propaganda” law, which forbids any public expression of homosexuality or gender non-conformity.

Check out ‘Radio’ by Rammstein: