Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe has taken aim at the rise of parasocial celebrity culture, arguing that modern social media has blurred the line between admiration and unhealthy obsession.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ about the themes behind Lamb of God’s new album Into Oblivion, Blythe reflected on how the internet has reshaped the way fans interact with public figures — and not always for the better.

“You’ll look at the comment sections of someone with a massive following and people are arguing about their hair, their relationships, or what car they bought,” Blythe said.

For the veteran metal vocalist, the intensity of that engagement can feel baffling.

“You really have time to care this much about someone else’s life? Someone you will never meet who doesn’t know you exist?” he added.

The topic directly inspired “Parasocial Christ”, a single previously dropped from Lamb of God’s newly released tenth album Into Oblivion. The song examines the increasingly personal relationships people form with celebrities and online personalities they follow through social media.

Blythe said the idea started crystallising after watching the public reaction to a temporary TikTok shutdown in the United States.

“I saw people completely lose their minds as if the apocalypse had descended,” he said, noting how many people felt their ability to communicate or even work had suddenly vanished overnight.

For Blythe, the moment highlighted how fragile it can be to build an identity or livelihood around platforms users ultimately don’t control.

“If that can cripple you — dependence on an app you have no ownership of — and it can be taken away that easily, you’re kind of fucked,” he said.

Despite being a lifelong music obsessive himself, Blythe says fandom should still have limits.

“I’m a big punk rock historian,” he explained. “I enjoy reading about bands that came before me and meeting some of those guys.”

But admiration, he argues, shouldn’t slide into the kind of intense online fixation now common on social media.

“I love Iggy Pop. I’ve hung out with the man. He’s a super nice guy,” Blythe said.

“But I’m not going to sit around at night on Iggy Pop’s Instagram page arguing about his life choices.”

Ultimately, Blythe believes parasocial culture can distract people from the only thing they truly control: their own lives.

“When you’re devoting all this attention to a representation of a person,” he said, “you’re not doing the one thing you actually have control over — living your own life.”

Lamb of God’s Into Oblivion is out now.