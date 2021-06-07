Content Warning: This article about Lil Reese discusses domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Reports have emerged that rapper Lil Reese was arrested late last month on charges of domestic battery.

According to TMZ, the ‘Traffic’ rapper was taken into custody on Saturday, May 29th after the police were called to his Chicago home following an alleged physical altercation with his girlfriend.

The alleged victim, who has not been publicly named, reportedly told police that Reese pulled her hair and struck her face with a closed fist during an argument.

Despite being charged with a misdemeanour, Reese was released from custody after posting a USD $10,000 bond.

A spokesperson for Reese denied the charge when approached for comment by TMZ, saying: “That story is false, nobody was hit … the court narrative is based off someone saying Lil Reese was physical, but he was not.”

The domestic battery change comes just two weeks after Reese was hospitalised from being shot in a North Chicago parking garage along with two other men.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

While a stolen Dodge Durango covered in bullet holes was found at the scene, the exact details of the incident have yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Reese was also shot in the neck while stopped at an intersection back in November 2019. The attack resulted in him being taken to hospital in a critical condition, although he has since made a full recovery.

For more on this topic, head over to the Hip Hop Observer.