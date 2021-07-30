Content Warning: This article about Money Mitch discusses suicide. If you need help in a crisis, call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For further information about depression contact beyondblue on 1300224636 or talk to your GP, local health professional or someone you trust.

23-year-old rapper Money Mitch has reportedly died by suicide following a shootout with police.

The rising star, whose real name is Marcus Pettis, is reported to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Florida on Friday, July 23rd.

As reported by Metro, Palm Beach County Sherriff’s Office (PBSO) held a press conference where it was revealed that Pettis was under surveillance in connection to a murder investigation.

“About 10 minutes to four our tactical unit was surveilling a suspect for murder. They also have probable cause on him for drugs,” said Deputy Chief Frank DeMario.

Officials executed a traffic stop on an Uber Pettis was in, after which Pettis “jumped out of the car, and started shooting at us. I don’t know how many rounds were fired, six or seven but he did it in several different locations.”

From there, two PBSO deputies returned fire which led to Pettis attempting to flee the scene.

“We followed him to a building and on the second floor, we noticed some blood droppings on the first floor. We thought he was wounded. When we got up there he had [died by] suicide,” said DeMario.

He added that officials said that they “didn’t have any involvement in the shooting” and did not exchange fire with Pettis inside the building.

Two of the deputies involved in the shooting are now on paid administrative leave as “standard department protocol”.