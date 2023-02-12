Rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot and killed on Friday night in Durban, South Africa at the age of 35.

Police confirmed that Forbes was fatally shot in a popular entertainment district in the coastal city, reportedly while out belatedly celebrating his recent birthday.

“I can confirm that two men were killed and one of them is a well-known rapper. Police will not be releasing any names of the victims yet until a full investigation is completed,” police spokesman Robert Netshiunda said.

Forbes’ parents confirmed their son’s death in a statement released on Saturday.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son,” Tony and Lynn Forbes told The New York Post. “We are awaiting further details from the Durban Police.”

The South African rapper, who also went by the names Supa Mega and Bhova, was due to perform in Durban on Friday. He had amassed almost 500,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, with his most recent single ‘Prada’ released earlier this year.

Forbes’ final Instagram post, shared on Friday, shared pre-order details for his forthcoming album Mass Country, due for release on February 27th.

ALS paramedic Garrith Jamieson told TimesLIVE emergency services were called to a shooting incident just after 10.15pm.

“On arrival, paramedics met total chaos and a scene where two men, believed to be in their late 30s, sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” he said. “Paramedics assisted the men and unfortunately the first male had sustained multiple gun shot wounds and showed no signs of life and was declared deceased at the scene.”

The other male, who has not been publicly identified, was found in critical condition and died due to extensive injuries.

Forbes’ parents remembered him as a “son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend” and “most importantly, father to his beloved daughter, Kairo,” whom he shared with ex partner DJ Zinhle.

“Our son was loved and he gave love in return,” the statement read.

“In this time of grief we appeal for your compassion, space and time to congregate as family to decide on the upcoming days.”

Police are investigating the incident. No motive for the shooting has been confirmed.