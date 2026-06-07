SANDBOX is taking its underground rave movement to the next level, announcing its first national festival series.

The fast-growing electronic music brand has announced events set to hit Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Perth this September (see full dates below). Tickets will go on sale next Monday, June 15th – see here for details.

Originally launched in Sydney, SANDBOX has emerged as one of Australia’s most prominent names in the hard dance space, building its reputation through immersive production, underground aesthetics, and a community-driven approach to rave culture. The new festival series marks a significant expansion for the brand as it looks to bring its vision to audiences across the country.

The debut lineup features a mix of international and local talent, including Jovynn, Zapravka, and Beauz, with organisers promising a number of Australian debut performances. The events will lean into the harder end of electronic music, spanning hard bounce, hard dance, hard techno, and schranz.

Rather than following the blueprint of a traditional music festival, SANDBOX says the focus remains firmly on creating an immersive experience inspired by European rave culture and underground warehouse events. Its signature boiler-room-style format will be scaled up across the four-city run, with an emphasis on atmosphere, movement, and crowd connection.

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“SANDBOX Festival represents everything we’ve been building toward over the last four years,” organisers said. “What started as a vision within Sydney club culture has evolved into a national movement built around music, connection and experience. This first edition is about creating something Australia can truly be proud of.”

The announcement arrives amid growing demand for harder and faster electronic music experiences in Australia. While the genre continues to gain mainstream momentum, SANDBOX has carved out its own lane by pairing underground rave energy with large-scale production values, including expansive lighting rigs, detailed stage design, and powerful sound systems.

Festival organisers have confirmed each city will feature either L-Acoustics or d&b Audiotechnik sound systems, while the Sydney edition will expand across three stages, including dedicated spaces for emerging Australian artists.

Since launching, SANDBOX has hosted a string of internationally renowned electronic acts, including Deborah De Luca, Eli Brown, Lilly Palmer, Shlømo, Trym, Cloudy, Restricted, Alignment, Will Sparks, and Chris Liebing.

For complete festival and ticket information, see here.

SANDBOX FESTIVAL 2026

Friday, September 18th

Superordinary, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, September 19th

White Bay Power Station, Sydney NSW

Friday, September 25th

PICA, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, September 27th

Villa, Perth WA