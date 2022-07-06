Ray J really loves his sister. It’s completely fine to love your sister. Getting a full tattoo of their face on your leg though? That might be stretching it to the limit.

The singer took to Instagram this week to unveil his new tattoo, a huge portrait of older sister Brandy’s face on his leg. “Best Friends 4 Ever,” is written across her forehead and cheeks. Subtlety, thy name is not Ray J.

Snoop Dogg’s cousin revealed the tattoo in a clip soundtracked with Brandy’s 1995 song called, you guessed it, ‘Best Friend’. He captioned the post with other things he plans to get inked on himself – “family”, “music”, “scriptures”, “positive words and themes”, and even “ghosts”.

Even though it might be a bit ostentatious, Brandy seems to approve. “Brooooooo,” she commented on the clip, accompanied by a series of heart emojis. It’s unclear if she has plans to return the favour by getting her little brother’s mug tattooed on her body.

It’s actually not the first inked tribute Ray J’s gotten to his sister. Last year, it was revealed that he had Brandy’s name emblazoned on his arm, with the tat inspired by the font used on the 1994 cover of Brandy’s self-titled debut album. “This is real love,” Brandy exclaimed on Instagram Stories at the time. “I couldn’t have asked for a better brother. I love you @rayj.”

Brandy’s last album, B7, was released in 2020. It was her first studio release since 2012’s Two Eleven, and featured stellar guest spots from Chance the Rapper and Daniel Caesar. B7 made it to number 12 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and received a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Performance (‘Love Again’). It was also included in several year-end lists, including Billboard‘s countdown of 2020’s 50 Best Albums.

