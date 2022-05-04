Ray J has come out to defend himself after certain comments and events occurred on Kim Kardashian’s show that put him in a negative light.

After a recent episode of Kim Kardashian’s show on Hulu in which it is shown that Kanye West retrieved a series of hard drives which are stated to be the excess material from Kim and Ray J’s sex tapes, Ray J himself has come out to defend that many of the statements from the show are false.

Kanye made a comment about never getting extorted again, which Ray J refuted— saying he handed over all the material willingly and without protest. Ray J also said that the show inaccurately depicted what was actually on the drives, saying that the material on them was a series of pictures and short videos, not a sex tape. He also said that all of the sex tapes had always been with Kim from the start and that the trio of Kim, Kris Jenner, and himself were all in on this.

Kim also made a statement about Ray J sticking a dildo into her butt while asleep, which he denied was true. Kim also admitted that this was a lie in a text message that Ray J released to prove his innocence. For key quotes and transcripts from their text messages, look below.

“Ray J tells @DailyMail that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were involved in the 2007 sex tape leak, releases alleged DMs with Kim Kardashian.”

Ray J tells @DailyMail that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian were involved in the 2007 sex tape leak, releases alleged DMs with Kim Kardashian. pic.twitter.com/a01rVpfa6n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 4, 2022

Quotes from Ray J

“”I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” Ray J, 41, said during an interview with the Daily Mail published on Wednesday, May 4. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak.” The Love & Hip Hop Hollywood alum claimed that Kardashian, 41, and Jenner, 66, were aware of the sex tape going public because they were allegedly involved in the deal. Ray J also alleged that he didn’t possess any other explicit footage from his relationship with the businesswoman, despite recent reports of there being another video. “I never had a single one at my house she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoe box under her bed,” he claimed. “That’s how it all came about. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.” “I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,” the singer explained, alleging that he couldn’t get certain jobs because of his public “image” at the time. “Because of what they made me, I’m not allowed to be in those places.””

