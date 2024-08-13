In the wonderfully weird world of viral fame, Australia has found its newest unlikely hero. Meet Ray Gun – the 36-year-old college professor turned Olympic breakdancer who’s captured hearts worldwide.

Rachael “Ray Gun” Gunn exploded onto the Olympic stage like a firework in a hardware store – unexpected, slightly concerning, but impossible to look away from.

With moves that defied gravity, logic, and probably the Geneva Convention, Raygun’s performance was a sight to behold. Her “kangaroo hops” had viewers double-checking if they’d stumbled onto Animal Planet, while her floor work resembled a fusion of interpretive dance and a frantic search for dropped car keys in a mosh pit.

The internet exploded with delight. Ray Gun didn’t just break it down; she broke the internet, physics, and possibly several laws of motion in the process. Her routine became an instant classic, with memes spreading quicker than Ray Gun’s limbs during her infamous “human windmill” move, and the Olympian has taken it all in her stride.

Now, in a twist that could only happen in Australia, Ray Gun’s Olympic journey has taken an unexpected turn towards… hardware?

Enter What So Not, who’s been on a mission to turn Bunnings Warehouse into the hottest rave party Down Under. In a brilliant collision of Australian culture, What So Not has dropped a comment on Ray Gun’s Instagram, inviting her to break it down at their upcoming Bunnings rave.

Yes, you read that right. A Bunnings rave. Because why should Olympic stadiums have all the fun?

The whole Bunnings bash started as a cheeky TikTok “petition” that quickly evolved into the DIY party of the century.

The viral sensation kicked off when Sydney DJ Kaila dropped a bangin’ remix of the iconic Bunnings jingle. From there, it snowballed into a full-fledged movement, with What So Not and Peking Duk joining the chorus, turning the hardware store anthem into a certified banger.

After months of this musical mayhem, Bunnings finally caved, much to the delight of ravers around the country.

Whether What So Not’s invite to Ray Gun was serious or just riding the meme wave, the mere possibility has set imaginations wild.

Picture Olympic-level breakdancing amid aisles of power tools, with ravers in hi-vis and a DJ booth made of potting mix bags. If Ray Gun does show up, it’ll be peak Australia – world-class dance moves with a side of sausage sizzle.

For those keen to stay in the loop, Peking Duk have set up a mailing list for all the latest details on the Bunnings Rave which is set to go down in August.