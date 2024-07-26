In a triumph of persistence and creativity, Australia’s beloved hardware chain Bunnings has finally caved to months of viral pressure and agreed to host the nation’s most unexpected dance party.

That’s right – Bunnings Warehouse is officially bringing the bass and hosting a rave.

“We have loved seeing all Aussie music lovers across the country share their enthusiasm for a Bunnings rave,” a spokesperson for the company announced on July 26. “So, it comes with great excitement to confirm that together with Peking Duk, What So Not and Kaila, we’ve found a way to give the people what they want – the Bunnings Warehouse Party is happening late August.”

What started as a cheeky TikTok “petition” has evolved into the DIY party of the century. The viral sensation kicked off when Sydney DJ Kaila dropped a bangin’ remix of the iconic Bunnings jingle, complete with drum and bass.

His caption, “Petition to host a massive rave in Bunnings Warehouse,” struck a chord with Aussies nationwide, sparking a movement that would make even the most seasoned project managers proud.

Enter Aussie electronic duo Peking Duk, who jumped on the Bunnings bandwagon faster than you can say “lowest prices are just the beginning”, remixing the jingle into a banger of their own. Their TikTok, featuring the pair raving through Bunnings aisles, had fans reaching for their hard hats and glow sticks.

As the campaign gained momentum, fellow electronic heavyweight What So Not joined the chorus, turning the petition into a three-pronged attack of Aussie musical talent.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

As news broke that the warehouse rave will be going ahead, Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles could barely contain his excitement: “The people have spoken and Bunnings have listened. We’re doing this. Y’all made this happen.”

“We’re going to have a rave with Bunnings but we still don’t know where so pick a spot, pick a state, pick a Bunnings. Where do you wanna do this party?”

Details are still under wraps, but one thing’s for sure – this will be one for the history books.

Will we see glow stick nunchucks made from garden hose? Dance floors built from discount timber? A DJ booth constructed from flat-pack furniture? Only time will tell.

For those keen to stay in the loop, Peking Duk have set up a mailing list for all the latest details. One thing’s for certain – this Bunnings bash is set to be the hottest ticket in town. Who knew that “special buys” could include a dose of bass-heavy euphoria?

Get ready, Australia. The snags are about to sizzle, the synths are about to soar, and Bunnings is about to prove once and for all that the lowest prices are just the beginning of a very wild night.