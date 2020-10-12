Blake Scott may be best known as the frontman of revered Melbourne three-piece The Peep Tempel, but with this solo debut, that’s all set to change.

On Niscitam, Scott gets ultra personal and vivid, and with bold arrangements that grizzle their way through memories and fantasies, it’s as Utopian as it is relatable.

Blake Scott enlisted multi-instrumentalist and engineer John Lee to produce the album at Phaedra Studios in Melbourne. Teaming up with musicians Jacey Ashton (Black Bats) and Nick Finch (Cash Savage and The Last Drinks), Niscitam feels very much a cohesive effort.

Released via Wing Sing Records on October 9th, Niscitam – which means “confidently” in Sanskrit – must be played thrice in one sitting. It traverses plains both seen, heard, and unchartered, while marking a stark departure from The Peep Tempel.

Doug Wallen wrote about the album for The Guardian, and in his four-star review he said:

“Unmoored from The Peep Tempel’s standout rhythm section of drummer Steven Carter and bassist Stewart Rayner (who now play in the spacious yet noisy Shepparton Airplane), Scott mostly eschews his erstwhile band’s muscular drive to instead stretch out and hold forth like the unreliable narrator he’s always been.”

Check out Blake Scott’s debut full length record below, then read why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Check out Blake Scott’s Niscitam:

“On his debut solo album, The Peep Tempel frontman Blake Scott expertly captures suburban milieu through rich, often grotesque narratives set to a backdrop of jingly, wacky post-punk. It’s scathing and sublime.”

– Geordie Gray

“Those expecting Blake Scott’s debut solo album, Niscitam, to be reminiscent of The Peep Tempel are in for a surprise because this is a post-punk trip that’s as experimental as it is weird. The familiar introspection is still there but it’s mixed in with a greater dash of the surreal. It’s gnarly in the best possible way.”

– Alexander Pan

Check out Blake Scott’s clip for ‘Fever’: