Local electronic music icons Cosmo’s Midnight have well and truly satiated fans. The duo’s long-awaited sophomore album, Yesteryear, may draw influences from the sounds they grew up with, but the record embraces a brand new era.

Cosmo’s Midnight (aka Cosmo & Patrick Liney) have unleashed a record that both reflects on past songcraft, and dives into unchartered, musically omnivorous waters.

Cosmo’s Midnight said the album is about reflecting on the past “with not only nostalgia but also an element of melancholia”.

“It’s an album inspired by personal growth, looking back on these experiences, learning from them and moving forward with optimism,” said the duo.

“Stylistically we have always looked back to genres our parents introduced to us growing up; disco, funk, psychedelia, alt-pop of the 70s and 80s. In ‘Yesteryear’ we have honed in on that, moving away from overly produced sounds to more organic instrumentation, focused on feeling rather than thinking.”

Have a listen to Yesteryear below, then read up on why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Check out Cosmo’s Midnight’s album Yesteryear:

“While What Comes Next was an upbeat, high energy debut for Cosmo’s Midnight, the duo opted to go for a more chill vibe with Yesteryear. Sure there are bangers that fit a nightclub, but those tunes are equally suitable for those wanting to just chill and relax.”

– Alexander Pan

“They’ve long been renowned as resident party-starters of the Aussie music scene, but with their second album Yesteryear, they’ve not only expanded on the sound they showcased with their What Comes Next debut, but refined it, turning Cosmo’s Midnight into veritable icons of the local electronic scene.”

– Tyler Jenke

COSMO’S MIDNIGHT YESTERYEAR LIVE LAUNCH