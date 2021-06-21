Perth indie-pop supergroup Dulcie have delivered four stunning tracks in the form of their debut EP Sake Of Sound.

Released last week via their very own label imprint, Lapis Lazuli, Sake Of Sound was created with producer Joel Quartermain, of Eskimo Joe, whose production credits include Meg Mac, Dan Sultan and Merci, Mercy.

Stream Dulcie’s debut EP Sake Of Sound below, then read up on why the team here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Stream Dulcie’s debut EP Sake Of Sound:

“With melodies to rival Taylor Swift, Perth four-piece Dulcie have crafted a gorgeous, tight-knit collection of indie-pop magic with their debut EP, Sake of Sound. It’s sublime, delicate and towering music.”

– Geordie Gray

“The debut EP from Dulcie is filled with the best kind of pop tracks. The kind that get stuck in your head on loop, the kind you willingly hit repeat on over and over on your drive home, the kind you play in your head as you walk down the street and imagine your life has a film soundtrack.The resounding melodic positivity that overflows from each of the tracks makes this record one we all need to hear right now.”

– Mairéad Bilton-Gough

SAKE OF SOUND TRACKLISTING

1. SAKE OF SOUND

2. ETHEREAL

3. DUST

4. LEVEL HEAD

Check out Dulcie’s clip for ‘Ethereal’:

In celebration of the release of their EP, Dulcie will perform live for fans around Australia as one of the support acts for a Tyne-James Organ and Ocean Alley.

Dulcie Tour Dates

TYNE-JAMES ORGAN SUPPORTED BY DULCIE

Friday 25 June

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 26 June

Republic Bar, Hobart, TAS

Thursday 1 July

Kambri, Canberra, ACT

Friday 2 July

Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW

OCEAN ALLEY SUPPORTED BY PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS & DULCIE

Friday 6 August

Melbourne Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 13 August

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA – SOLD OUT

Saturday 14 August

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Friday 20 + Saturday 21 August

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD – SOLD OUT

Sunday 22 August

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Friday 27 August

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW – SOLD OUT

Saturday 28 August

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Saturday 11 September

Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, WA

For tickets and more information please visit: dulciemusic.com.