Perth indie-pop supergroup Dulcie have delivered four stunning tracks in the form of their debut EP Sake Of Sound.
Released last week via their very own label imprint, Lapis Lazuli, Sake Of Sound was created with producer Joel Quartermain, of Eskimo Joe, whose production credits include Meg Mac, Dan Sultan and Merci, Mercy.
Stream Dulcie’s debut EP Sake Of Sound:
“With melodies to rival Taylor Swift, Perth four-piece Dulcie have crafted a gorgeous, tight-knit collection of indie-pop magic with their debut EP, Sake of Sound. It’s sublime, delicate and towering music.”
– Geordie Gray
“The debut EP from Dulcie is filled with the best kind of pop tracks. The kind that get stuck in your head on loop, the kind you willingly hit repeat on over and over on your drive home, the kind you play in your head as you walk down the street and imagine your life has a film soundtrack.The resounding melodic positivity that overflows from each of the tracks makes this record one we all need to hear right now.”
– Mairéad Bilton-Gough
SAKE OF SOUND TRACKLISTING
1. SAKE OF SOUND
2. ETHEREAL
3. DUST
4. LEVEL HEAD
Check out Dulcie’s clip for ‘Ethereal’:
In celebration of the release of their EP, Dulcie will perform live for fans around Australia as one of the support acts for a Tyne-James Organ and Ocean Alley.
Dulcie Tour Dates
TYNE-JAMES ORGAN SUPPORTED BY DULCIE
Friday 25 June
Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 26 June
Republic Bar, Hobart, TAS
Thursday 1 July
Kambri, Canberra, ACT
Friday 2 July
Cambridge Hotel, Newcastle, NSW
OCEAN ALLEY SUPPORTED BY PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS & DULCIE
Friday 6 August
Melbourne Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Friday 13 August
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA – SOLD OUT
Saturday 14 August
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA
Friday 20 + Saturday 21 August
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD – SOLD OUT
Sunday 22 August
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD
Friday 27 August
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW – SOLD OUT
Saturday 28 August
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW
Saturday 11 September
Fremantle Arts Centre, Perth, WA
For tickets and more information please visit: dulciemusic.com.