Ghanaian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu is merging genre lanes and stopping the industry in its tracks with debut album Smiling With No Teeth.

The ARIA nominee has almost sold out his Australian tour, and the applauding reviews and praise is reaching an almost deafening level.

This journalist, in her review for Rolling Stone, said:

“Owusu-Ansah collides his realities with a pride that spills from each of the 15 tracks. He wears the outsider label with strength, he refuses to assimilate; for assimilation is a brutal colonial subjugation that disregards his own culture.”

The album was conceived at artist Julian Sudek’s tiny home studio in Bondi after two week-long jam sessions with Michael di Francesco, a.k.a. Touch Sensitive, World Champion’s Julian Sudek, OURNESS label founder Andrew Klippel, and Kirin J Callinan (who guests on “Drown”). It must be experienced loud and uninterrupted.

Stream Genesis Owusu’s debut album Smiling With No Teeth below, then read up on why the team here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Stream Genesis Owusu’s album Smiling With No Teeth:

“Genesis Owusu may just be the most exciting artist in the country right now. With Smiling With No Teeth, the Canberra artist masterfully blends jazz-funk, RnB, folk and hip hop in one of the most confidant, boundary-pushing debuts we’ve heard in quite some time.”

– Geordie Gray

“Genesis Owusu’s debut album, Smiling with No Teeth marries both his deeply personal narratives with the struggles of the world, creating an album for anyone who refuses to live by anything but their own terms. Listen with caution, because once you start, you won’t be able to live without him.”

– Amber De Luca-Tao

Genesis Owusu Tour Dates

(Early)

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD [NEW SHOW ADDED]

(Late)

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD [SOLD OUT]

(Early)

Solbar, Sunshine Coast QLD [NEW SHOW ADDED]

(Late)

Solbar, Sunshine Coast QLD [SOLD OUT]

(Early)

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW [SOLD OUT]

(Late)

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW [SOLD OUT]

(Early)

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW [SOLD OUT]

(Late)

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW [SOLD OUT]



UC Hub, Canberra ACT [SOLD OUT]



Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC [SOLD OUT]



Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC [SOLD OUT]



Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC [SOLD OUT]



Republic Bar, Hobart TAS [SOLD OUT]



Mojo’s Bar, Fremantle WA [SOLD OUT]

(Early)

The Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA [NEW SHOW ADDED]

(Late)

The Rosemount Hotel, Perth WA [SOLD OUT]

(Early)

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

(Late)

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA [SOLD OUT]

(Early)

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW [SOLD OUT]

(Late)

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW [SOLD OUT]

(Early)

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW [SOLD OUT]

(Late)

Oxford Art Factory, Sydney NSW [SOLD OUT]



UC Hub, Canberra ACT [SOLD OUT]

Check out Genesis Owusu’s clip for ‘A Song About Fishing’:

SMILING WITH NO TEETH TRACKLIST



1. On The Move!

2. The Other Black Dog

3. Centrefold

4. Waitin’ On Ya

5. Don’t Need You

6. Drown feat. Kirin J Callinan

7. Gold Chains

8. Smiling With No Teeth

9. I Don’t See Colour

10. Black Dogs!

11. Whip Cracker

12. Easy

13. A Song About Fishing

14. No Looking Back

15. Bye Bye