What do you get when you pair anthemic Southern rock with synths and pop melodies? Grammy nominees NEEDTOBREATHE have delivered a sharp set of tunes to soundtrack a global need for hope and love.

On the South Carolina band’s first album in four years, Out of Body didn’t arrive without its fair share of turbulence. Following on from Hard Love in 2016 – the band’s first ARIA Charting album which hit No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 – Out of Body is the first release without Bo Rinehart, who announced his departure in April this year.

“We went in to make a record without Bo for the very first time, and honestly, we didn’t know how that was going to go. The reason we’re still here is that it went great. It was surprising, it was different, but it was inspiring,” said Bear Rinehart.

“Truthfully, this was a really tough thing to go through as a band, but we’re really excited about this record. I think it has a lot to offer the world right now.”

Have a listen to Out Of Body below then read up on why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Check out NEEDTOBREATHE’s album Out of Body:

When NEEDTOBREATHE entered the studio to record their seventh album in February, none of its members likely envisioned what the world would be like when the emerged. The result was Out Of Body, a powerful collection of tunes, full of stadium-ready rock, soulful vocals, and arguably some of the most impressive compositions you’ll find on any record this year.

Eclectic, accomplished, and smart, NEEDTOBREATHE have created an album that is easily one of their best yet, and may serve as one of the few positive things to come out of a global pandemic.

– Tyler Jenke

It’s been four years and a lineup change since we’ve heard a new album from NEEDTOBREATHE. The band are back and stronger than ever on Out Of Body — a collection of warm, gospel-indebted tracks that are simply hope-inducing.

– Geordie Gray

Check out NEEDTOBREATHE’s video for ‘Hang On’:

Out of Body Tracklist

1. Mercy’s Shore

2. Alive

3. Hang On

4. Survival (feat. Drew & Ellie Holcomb)

5. Child Again

6. Out Of Body

7. Who Am I

8. Banks

9. Riding High

10. Bottom of a Heartbreak

11. Seasons