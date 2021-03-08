Australia’s twin indie-folk darlings Pierce Brothers have released their expansive second album Into The Great Unknown, a true revelry in the possibilities of lush melody and songwriting.
Patrick and Jack had already released spellbinding singles ‘Kanko’, ‘Dentist’, ‘It’s Alright’ and ‘Brother’, and now, with all 12 songs forming the patchwork spread of high energy roots and blues, the record can be inhaled in all its beguiling glory.
Rolling Stone Australia dubbed ‘Brother’ a “masterful composition almost custom-built to see the group dominate the global music scene.”
As Pierce Brothers’ first release since 2018, Into The Great Unknown sees the pair mount new heights both musically, lyrically and collaboratively, with co-write and co-production credits from Garrett Kato and Jan Skubiszewski (John Butler, The Cat Empire).
Check out Pierce Brothers’ clip for ‘it’s alright’:
Stream Pierce Brothers’ second album Into The Great Unknown below, then read up on why the team here at Tone Deaf love it so much.
“After three years, The Pierce Brothers have returned with the sun-warmed, expansive Into The Great Unknown. A finely-tuned collection of quietly beautiful folk songs that pack a lot of heart.”
– Geordie Gray
“After just one minute of playing ‘white caps’, the opening track from Into The Great Unknown, there isn’t a single part of you that doubts the fact that you’re about to embark on one hell of a journey with Pierce Brothers. Beginning with a sense of uncertainty and culminating with a feeling of clarity, the parallels that run between this album and the discourse of 2020 aren’t cliché at all – they’re comforting and make me excited for the future.”
– Amber De Luca-Tao
Check out Pierce Brothers’ clip for ‘brother’:
INTO THE GREAT UNKNOWN Tracklist
white caps come
dentist
brother
4. it’s alright
la montagne
lights of london
réflecteur
trouble
waves of winter
petty
kanko
one
To celebrate the release of Into The Great Unknown, Pierce Brothers are hitting the road for a run of 12 shows across Victoria, with a stop at Bluesfest thrown in for good measure. The duo also plan to add more shows in other states if Covid restrictions allow.
INTO THE GREAT UNKNOWN VICTORIAN TOUR
SATURDAY MARCH 20 | SOLD OUT
THE OLD COAL MINE “THE SHED”, WONTHAGGI
SUNDAY MARCH 21
HALLS GAP HOTEL, HALLS GAP
SATURDAY MARCH 27
CHAPEL OFF CHAPEL, PRAHRAN
SATURDAY APRIL 4
BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY
FRIDAY APRIL 9
VOLTA ARTS & CULTURE, BALLARAT
SATURDAY APRIL 10
PIER BANDROOM, FRANKSTON
THURSDAY APRIL 22
BARWON CLUB, GEELONG
FRIDAY APRIL 23
THE ESPY, ST KILDA
FRIDAY APRIL 30
CORNER HOTEL, RICHMOND
FRIDAY MAY 7
SOOKIE LOUNGE, BELGRAVE
FRIDAY MAY 21
SANDY POINT MUSIC CLUB, SANDY POINT
SATURDAY MAY 22
WESTERNPORT HOTEL, SAN REMO