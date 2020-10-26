Ruel is fast becoming one of Australia’s most exciting exports – and with the release of his new EP Bright Lights, Bright Eyes it’s clear he’s only just getting started.

His third EP, co-written with Sarah Aarons in a rented mansion in Paris, tells the story of exactly where Ruel is right now as an artist. At 17-years-old, Ruel is coming fully into his own, proffering a suite of radio-ready hits, particularly with the lovelorn ‘say it over’ featuring US artist and producer Cautious Clay, who he naturally linked up with via Instagram.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the EP, Ruel says:

“I want to get across that this project is another step forward in maturity for me. Free Time was a step up from Ready, and this Bright Lights, Bright Eyes EP is a step up again. This project was a stream of consciousness when I was writing it at the time, and I feel like that’s the way all projects and songs are for me. They are moments in time.

“This project isn’t who I am right now as I wrote these songs last year, but it’s the most mature you’ve ever heard me and it was me, in that moment in time. The songs I’m writing now will be more mature again, and I love that my fans can come on this journey with me as I grow.”

Stream Ruel’s new EP Bright Lights, Bright Eyes below and then read up on why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Stream Bright Lights, Bright Eyes :

“Bright Lights, Bright Eyes, is a testament to Ruel’s unceasing popularity. It’s a delightful collection of fluttery, perfectly-crafted pop tracks. The neo-soul Cautious Clay collaboration “say it over” is a real highlight.”

– Geordie Gray

“Building on the momentum he’s accrued these past couple of years, Bright Lights, Bright Eyes is easily Ruel’s most mature collection of songs to date. With his pop sound more polished and those vocals more emotional as ever, Ruel’s new EP shows just why he’s one of the most promising artists today.”

– Alexander Pan

Check out Ruel’s clip for ‘as long as you care’:

Bright Lights, Bright Eyes tracklisting

1. as long as you care

2. distance

3. courage

4. say it over feat. Cautious Clay

5. up to something

RUEL TOUR DATES

11 – 31 December 2020

Factory Summer Festival Perth @ Ice Cream Factory

92 Roe Street, Northbridge, 6000

11 – 31 December 2020

Factory Summer Festival Brisbane @ Victoria Parklands

271 Gilchrist Avenue, Brisbane, 4006

19 March – 5 April 2021

Factory Summer Festival Melbourne @ Federation Square

Swanston St & Flinders St, Melbourne, 3000

For more information visit: www.factoryfestival.com.au