July 2021 was a banner month for Brisbane artist Sycco – and not just because she released a luminous debut EP, Sycco’s First EP.

Last month she was included in YouTube Music’s Foundry Class of 2021 for global artists on the rise, scored two Times Square billboards for both YouTube and as the face of Spotify’s Equal Campaign, was named as Apple Music’s Up Next Artist, won the prestigious Levi’s Music Prize, featured on the cover of Spotify’s Front Left playlist, and landed a label deal with Future Classic.

Now with the release of her debut EP and a sold out tour to take it around the country, it’s clear young Sasha McLeod is just getting started.

“A lot of the EP is about my angry feelings that I bottle up,” says McLeod. “I write about what I’m going through in my day to day and about love … and being scared of love.”

Check out Sycco’s First EP below and then read up on why the team here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Stream Sycco’s First EP:

“Teenage visionary Sycco draws up a technicolour blueprint for her career ahead with Sycco’s First EP. There’s infectious bops, airtight pop melodies, and an assured sense of self shining throughout. It all amounts to a release that’s bound to resonate. Through Sycco’s eyes, being 19 never sounded so good.”

– James Di Fabrizio

“Sycco’s debut EP, Sycco’s First EP, is testament to the 19-year-old’s pop-writing gift. A luminous debut that sets candour and self-examination to a rich, warm, ultra-vivid soundscape.”

– Geordie Gray

SYCCO’S FIRST EP TRACKLIST

1. Best Before

2. Past Life

3. Dribble

4. Germs

5. Happy You’re Here

6. My Ways

7. Time’s Up

Check out Sycco’s clip for ‘Past Life’:

SYCCO TOUR DATES

Darwin Festival | Darwin NT

Springtime Festival | Gold Coast QLD

NAIDOC Concert @ UQ | Brisbane QLD

This That Festival | Newcastle NSW