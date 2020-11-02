20 million streams, support from Rolling Stone Australia, an award-winning debut album and a support slot for Lewis Capaldi. The lead up to Tia Gostelow’s sophomore album Chrysalis has been a decorated one.

Following on from her debut LP Thick Skin – which featured Gold-certified single ‘Strangers’ and picked up a Queensland Music Award for Album Of The Year and took out a Triple J Feature album – Chrysalis is a snapshot of Gostelow’s last two years.

Bursting with veritable ’80s dance-floor anthems, big drum beats and rom-com film soundbeds, Chrysalis is a powerful second album.

“I feel like I’ve been waiting forever to release Chrysalis, it kind of felt like it would never be out in the world so I can’t even explain how excited I am for it to come out,” said the Mackay-born singer-songwriter.

“Chrysalis touches on really personal moments of my life over the last two years. I wrote these songs when I was living by myself in Brisbane and when I was in probably the loneliest and most anxious state I’ve been in,” she added. “I’ve found it really difficult to navigate life being away from my family and my partner, I’m such a family orientated person so when I was living by myself in a big city it really took a toll on me mentally. I feel like dealing with these emotions and putting them into these songs helped me overcome those feelings.”

Watch Tia Gostelow’s clip for ‘PSYCHO’:

The album features a reimagined version of ‘Get To It’, which was mixed from the ground up by ARIA nominated Melbourne artist and Oscar Dawson (Dukes Of Windsor, HOLY HOLY).

“Before the songs were even finished I knew I wanted Oscar Dawson to produce the record,” noted Gostelow. “He’s a gun and I was obsessed with all of the music coming out that he was producing. I met up with him in Brisbane and we instantly got along so well.

“Going into record this album I obviously knew a bit more than I did recording Thick Skin and I was a bit more inclined to have more involvement musically. I played bass, piano and synth on some songs which was really important to me and I’m so grateful that Oscar was so patient with me,” she added. “He really pushed me to go to places vocally and musically that I probably wouldn’t have done without him which I am also super grateful for!”

Stream Tia Gostelow‘s second album Chrysalis below, then read up on why the team here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Stream Tia Gostelow’s album Chrysalis:

“Thick Skin was a hell of a debut for Tia Gostelow, but she sounds so much more comfortable on her sophomore album, Chrysalis. Embracing all that she’s experienced in the last few years and the retro synth sounds of the ’80s, Gostelow’s combination of the old and her version of the new is downright impressive.”

– Alexander Pan

“Chrysalis is a confident collection of effectively-crafted pop songs that see Gostelow flow between lonely lo-fi bedroom musings to fully fledged dance floor bangers with a breezy confidence.”

– Geordie Gray