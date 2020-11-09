Multilayered, mesmerising and deeply intimate at times, the debut album from Sydney hip hop group Triple One has arrived after years of anticipation. Released late last month, Panic Force offers twelve tracks of genre-bending exploration to masses of welcoming ears.

Produced by ARIA Award-winning producer 18YOMAN (Kaiit, Peking Duk), and featuring Matt Mason of DMA’S on the contributors list, Panic Force at once acknowledges the group’s flaws and hints at ambitious portraits of the human experience.

Triple One said of the album:

“Fans have been asking for our debut album for years, but we’ve been waiting for the right moment where we felt comfortable with ourselves as musicians to release a full body of work. Panic Force is a deeply personal work for us, and one that culminates everything we’ve learned since day one. Everybody will have something to take away from this record.”

Triple One have had more career highlights than you can count on two hands. Their 2019 single ‘Butter’ went Gold during the group’s sold-out national tour; they’ve played major festivals such as Falls, Hidden and Listen Out, and their music was praised by Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, who loved their “Brockhampton-style energy in the sense of free will and creativity.”

Stream Triple One’s album Panic Force below, then read up on why the team here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Check out Triple One’s debut album Panic Force:

“Beneath the veneer of good vibes, Triple One have delivered an album that deftly observes the human condition. Panic Force ruminates on drug addiction, mental health and loneliness without ceasing to be an unrelentingly fun listen. With their debut album, Triple One has cemented their status as one of the most ambitious, far-reaching acts in the Australian music scene.”

– Geordie Gray

“After building up hype with several well-received EPs, Triple One have fulfilled on that promise with their slick debut album, Panic Force. Over the course of the album’s 12 tracks, we’re treated to deep dives into heady topics such as mental health and depression mixed in with fun bangers such as ‘Skinless Man’. It’s a stunning debut that reinforces just why Triple One are a group to keep an eye on for the foreseeable future.”

– Alexander Pan