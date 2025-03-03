Record Store Day 2025 is shaping up to be a huge one.

With the big day set for Saturday, April 12th, vinyl lovers are in for a treat with exclusive drops from some of Australia’s finest. You Am I is dropping their live album Someone Else’s Crowd on vinyl for the first time, while Royel Otis is serving up an exclusive pressing of their Nashville Sessions EP.

And they’re not alone—Confidence Man, Ruel, The Veronicas, and more Aussie heavyweights are joining the party.

Already confirmed: Bluey, Pond, Dannii Minogue, The Saints, The Grogans, Ninajirachi, and Maddy Jane.

Over 200 stores across the country will open their doors for RSD 2025, an annual celebration of indie music retail and the joy that only a record store can deliver.

The Australian release announcement comes right after the international reveal, which boasts RSD exclusives from Charli XCX, A Tribe Called Quest, Rage Against the Machine, The Cure, Sugababes, and more.

RSD kicked off in 2008 and has grown into a global movement, encouraging music lovers to support independent retailers and discover new tunes.

The perks are plenty, from rare, limited-edition vinyl to live performances, artist signings, and exclusive events.

Beyond the wax, organisers note, “the event underscores the essential role of record store staff in preserving our music culture and fostering community connections, shining a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the music industry who champion new music, share their expertise, and help keep vinyl culture alive, one record at a time.”

Last year’s Aussie lineup included releases from Montaigne, The Wiggles, and Ian Moss.

RSD AUSTRALIAN RELEASE LIST 2025

Beth and Blue

I Love You 7″

Impressed Recordings

Bluey

Burger Dog / Bluey Theme Tune 7”

Picture Disc – Demon Records

Dannii Minogue

Neon Nights Remixed 12”

London Records

Heavy Moss

Summa / Morning Milk 7”

p(doom)/Tweak Distribution

Loose Content

Costumes 12”

Impressed Recordings

Maddy Jane

A Woman is a Woman 7”

Impressed Recordings

Ninajirachi

4×4 / girl EDM 12”

NLV Records

Olana Janfa

Chicken On Bike / Skillful Man 7”

NLV Records

Pond

The Early Years: 2008 – 2010 2 x LP

Spinning Top Records

Royel Otis

Nashville Sessions EP 10”

UMG/ICLG / CAPITOL

The Grogans

Twangs n’ Cans / Cacteyed 12”

Cousin Will Records/Tweak Distribution

The Saints

Paralytic Tonight, Dublin Tomorrow 12”

The Saints Music

You Am I

Someone Else’s Crowd: Live at Memorial Stadium, Seattle, August 1994 12”

Sony Music

AUSTRALIAN IMPORTS

Confidence Man

4AM (La La La) – 12”

Polydor

Ruel

Cats on the Ceiling / Made it Awkward 12”

Giant Music

The Veronicas

The Secret Life Of… 12”

Rhino