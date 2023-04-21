On April 22, Australian Music Vault (AMV) is collaborating with Record Store Day Australia to hide iconic records from featured AMV artists in mystery locations across the country. This global celebration of indie record stores marks the 16th year of Record Store Day, with indie stores offering new releases, sales, events, golden tickets, and exhibitions.

Discover the Magic of Australia’s Music Culture

The vinyl record hunt reflects the passion for Australian music, with hidden records featuring unique AMV branding placed in selected locations. Local stores will curate and purchase these vinyl records to support the initiative. Carolyn Laffan, Senior Curator at the Australian Music Vault, said, “There’s a magical energy about Australia’s music culture. Record stores are often a meeting place of inspiration for creatives, and we can’t wait to see stores full of activity for Record Store Day.”

Special Events and Live Performances

Record Store Day will feature various special events and live performances, including Peking Duk signing at Beatniks in Queensland, live sets from Ella Thompson, Close Counters, and The Rookies at Northside Records in Victoria, and a special live performance from Redhook at Crosstalk Records in New South Wales. MTV will also join the celebration by offering vinyl giveaways through their social media channels.

Join the Australian Music Vault x Record Store Day Australia Vinyl Hunt

To participate in the vinyl hunt, keep an eye out for clues on Australian Music Vault’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. If you find a hidden record with the unique AMV branding, take it to the store counter to confirm your win. Don’t forget to snap a selfie or picture and tag @australianmusicvault on social media to share your victory.

This one-day event is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in Australia’s vibrant music culture and support local indie record stores. So, join the fun on Saturday, April 22, when stores open at 8:00 am, and get ready to hunt for hidden vinyl treasures!



