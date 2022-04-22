On Saturday, April 23rd, it’s time for another Record Store Day. It’s time to celebrate all things vinyl and get your fingers dusty from rifling through wonderful secondhand records for hours.

More importantly, it’s the day when music fans get to give back to the independent stores and their owners, who are really up against it in the current music industry landscape.

With just one more sleep until this year’s Record Store Day, we thought we’d source the best stores across the country to visit tomorrow.

Melbourne

Rocksteady Records

The CBD hotspot has arranged a great lineup of artists to perform in-store on Saturday all afternoon. Highlights include art pop trio Telenova and singer-songwriter Nat Vazer (as a duo). There will be lots of local releases up for grabs, with most of the performing artists also having vinyl available on the day (that’s a huge hint that you’ll be able to get it signed).

Northside Records

Northside aren’t as being as open about whose performing: they have a surprise musical guest appearing for RSD and we’re sure whoever it is will be great. Northside will also have plenty of second hand records to peruse throughout the day.

The Prahran store will be opening up its doors nice and early at 9am to allow for as much record shopping as possible. This year’s even is an in-store only one, so they’ll only be selling to customers who actually turn up and walk through the doors. And don’t be getting greedy: tomorrow is limited to one copy per title per customer.

Perth

The WA favourite have a warning: they don’t have any Taylor Swift vinyls for RSD. So please, don’t ask them. They do have a huge selection of other great records though, including a new shipment of Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost.

The Northbridge store has a sweet collection of secondhand vinyls available this Saturday. Just for starters are several David Bowie and Michael Jackson classics (Yes, including Thriller). According to Safari’s, best dressed get first in, so wear your most Bowie-esque outfit.

Sydney

Red Eye Records

There should be a record to suit every taste at this huge store. Red Eye will be opening at 8am but (as always) there will be a limit of one of any title per customer. You can head to their official website ahead of the big day to search through the full list of what will be on sale.

Utopia Records

Australia’s home of metal are throwing their opens very early: they’ll be open from 7am until 5pm. That’s a lot of record browsing time. Their “wee taste” of what records will be on offer includes big names like Motorhead, Alice in Chains, and Def Leppard, with many more still to be confirmed. They’ll also have a stock of Foo Fighters 7″ up for grabs.

Repressed Records

The Newton store hasn’t yet dropped their RSD release list – get a move on, guys – but judging by their non-RSD stock, there should be some gems to find tomorrow.

Cottonmouth Records

Cottonmouth are hitting it hard for RSD, with a great collection of DJ’s keeping customers entertained. They’ll also be open midday to midnight, for any late night record collecting owls.

Adelaide

Clarity Records

Clarity will have hundreds of secondhand vinyl sitting outside the front of the shop for people to rifle through. “Consider it like a mini record fair,” is how they’re putting it.

If you’re in Adelaide this RSD and want to be thrifty, head here. Record Playerz are doing 20% off all secondhand stock exclusively this Saturday.

Brisbane

Rocking Horse Records

Rocking Horse will be operating a first come first served lineup when they fling open their doors at 8pm on Saturday. As the records are still arriving at the store, their RSD release list isn’t available yet. Just head along anyway, and chance your luck at finding something good.

Dutch Vinyl

Some RSD stock has already turned up at Dutch Vinyl, with plenty more to come before tomorrow morning (keep an eye on their Instagram page). They’ve also just received a healthy stack of Fontaines D.C.’s new album Skinty Fia, if excellent alternative rock is your thing.

Canberra

Landspeed Records

Landspeed will be posting their full RSD release list on Friday evening. It doesn’t really matter though: they’ve got The Wiggles’ triple j Like a Version 7″ in stock, and that’s really all that matters.