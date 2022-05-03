The bass guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea, will reportedly be appearing in Obi-Wan Kenobi as a cameo.

The bass guitarist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flea, has made a number of cameos in film throughout his career but appearing in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be his first appearance in a Star Wars property. The guitarist will reportedly be wielding a unique and “cool-looking” blaster. The artist has previously appeared in movies such as Back to the Future, The Big Lebowski, and most recently Baby Driver.

The last cameo by a musician in a Star Wars property was Thundercat in Chapter 4 of The Book of Boba Fett, which he only appeared in for a brief amount of screentime. While it is unknown how large Flea’s role in the movie will be, as it wasn’t a part of the series’ main marketing, it will most likely be a minor cameo.

Back in February, series director Deborah Chow actually directed the rock group’s music video for Black Summer from their new album Unlimited Love which could have been the origin point for Flea’s pipeline to making a cameo in her project.

On an aside, Ewan McGregor has previously said he is a fan of a similarly-named Scottish band called the Red Hot Chili Pipers. McGregor has also recently expressed interest in returning to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi after the series wraps up.

During an interview with Total Film, Ewan McGregor was asked the question of whether he would be interested to come back as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the future, beyond the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

“If we were to get an opportunity to do it again, I’d be totally up for that,” McGregor said, in response to the question of his willingness to return as the titular character.

“Here I go again,” he jokes. “It’s like me knocking at Disney’s door again!” This is of course in reference to the years of McGregor being both asked about and bringing forth himself, the topic of returning as Kenobi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s first two episodes will be dropping May 27th on Disney Plus.