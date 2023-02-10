It was a wild night in Melbourne on Wednesday when Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith became the latest famous face to hit up Cherry Bar.

With a little free time on his hands between two massive shows at the city’s Marvel Stadium, Smith made his way to the iconic rock ‘n roll spot for some open mic action.

Playing to just a reported 17 people, Smith enjoyed himself with an unexpected jam session. He even joined some local musicians, AC Dan and Josh May, to play some AC/DC covers (when in Rome).

Musician Seth O’Donnell shared his happiness at giving Smith his sticks on social media. “Got to play drums in front of my idol @chadsmithofficial from the @chilipeppers, then he played them with my sticks (and broke them), and then I got to hang with him,” he wrote.

He may have broken poor O’Donnell’s sticks but Smith was reportedly rewarded for his efforts with a single drink card. “Cherry Bar. You never know who you might meet,” the beloved bar wrote on Facebook.

You can watch the clips of Smith’s Cherry Bar performance below. He’ll be playing a much less intimate venue this weekend as Red Hot Chili Peppers finish their tour of Australia and New Zealand. The alternative rock titans will perform at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Sunday, February 12th, accompanied as always by Post Malone.