If you’re going to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Perth next year, you could be set to witness a historic moment.

Last month, the band announced their long-awaited return to Australia, with Post Malone set to support them on four massive arena dates next year.

Beginning in Brisbane on January 29th, the iconic alternative rockers will then visit Sydney and Melbourne before concluding their tour in Perth on February 12th. And those heading to the Perth show could be in for a treat, according to one fan in the Red Hot Chili Peppers Facebook group.

“I don’t know if Perth Australia knows this, but assuming no new shows are added or missed, Perth will have the extreme honour of hearing ‘Give it Away’ for the 1000th time live,” Lincoln Ciemny wrote. “To ME, this is a huge honour. No RHCP song has been played that many times.”

One of the Chili Peppers’ most iconic songs, ‘Give It Away’ featured on their fifth studio album, 1991’s Blood Sugar Sex Magic. The following year, the song won the Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance with Vocals. And as Ciemny also noted, “2000 isn’t happening so this is a massive occasion.”

So if you’re going to catch the band in Perth, just keep your fingers crossed that Anthony Kiedis doesn’t suddenly decide to play ‘Give It Away’ more than once in Melbourne.

The forthcoming tour is in support of the band’s 12th studio album Unlimited Love, released in April to wide acclaim. The album debuted at number one around the world, including in Australia and the U.K.. Unlimited Love was the band’s first number one album in the U.S. since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Australian Tour

With Post Malone

Sunday, January 29th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, February 2nd

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, February 7th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, February 12th

Optus Stadium, Perth, WA