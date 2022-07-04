Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their long-awaited return to Australia, with Post Malone set to support them on four massive arena dates next year.

Beginning in Brisbane on January 29th, the iconic alternative rockers will then visit Sydney and Melbourne before concluding their tour in Perth on February 12th (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale on Monday, July 11th at 12pm in Brisbane, 1pm in Melbourne and Perth, and 2pm in Sydney. Telstra Plus members can access the presale for 48 hours from Wednesday, July 6th at 10am in Brisbane, 11am in Melbourne and Perth, and 12pm in Sydney.

The tour is in support of the band’s 12th studio album Unlimited Love, released in April to wide acclaim. The album debuted at number one around the world, including in Australia and the U.K.. Unlimited Love was the band’s first number one album in the U.S. since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been on a global arena tour this year, with guitarist John Frusciante making his welcome return to the lineup.

Post Malone will provide ample support for the band on the upcoming tour. The rapper and singer recently released his fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache, the record becoming his fourth top five charter in the U.S. in the process. Twelve Carat Toothache placed well around the world, including reaching number two on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 Australian Tour

With Post Malone

General tickets on sale Monday, July 11th

Telstra Plus members presale on Wednesday, July 6th

Sunday, January 29th

Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, February 2nd

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, February 7th

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, February 12th

Optus Stadium, Perth, WA