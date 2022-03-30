Red Hot Summer Tour announced on Instagram that after looking over the Kiama Showground venue, the show will be postponed due to flooding.

Red Hot Summer Tour was set to come to the Kiama Showground venue on April 3rd to roll out their artist lineup shown in their official document as:

Gates Open – 1.30 pm

Boom Crash Opera 2.10 – 2.40 pm

Killing Heidi 3.00 – 3.40 pm

Baby Animals 4.00 – 4.40 pm

The Angels 5.05 – 5.50 pm

The Living End 6.15 – 7.00 pm

James Reyne 7.30 – 8.30 pm

Hunters and Collectors 9.00 – 10.00 pm

However, due to recent floods in the area the show had to be postponed to April 3rd. The organization put this statement on its official document:

“This Event is Rescheduled from April 3. All tickets are valid for this new date providing they were not refunded during the refund window.”

Artist Killing Heidi reposted Red Hot Summer Tour‘s post on their own Instagram account, as the artist was set to play in the middle of the show.

“Repost• @redhotsummertour 📣 URGENT EVENT UPDATE!

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Due to site flooding and forecast gale-force winds, the event for this Sunday at Kiama Showground has been postponed until October 16.

After site inspection this morning with event management, venue management and representatives from Kiama Council, the site has been deemed unsafe to proceed. The safety of our artists, crew, suppliers and patrons is our number one priority.

We are thrilled that all artists have been able to make themselves available to play the rescheduled date on October 16. All tickets will be automatically valid for the new date and account holders will be contacted in the coming hours by Ticketmaster.

We thank you for your ongoing support and look forward to rocking out with you all very soon 🎸

For all further event information please head to the Red Hot Summer Tour website 👉🏼 bit.ly/3JX4eDl“

The show will now be held on Sunday, October 16th at the same venue— Kiama Showground.