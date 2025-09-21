Some of Australia’s biggest names have been confirmed on the 2026 edition of the Red Hot Summer Tour.
Announced today (September 21st), the outdoor travelling festival will be headlined by Australian icon Paul Kelly, alongside a bill that includes Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers and Jess Hitchcock.
Starting in Warrnambool next January, the Red Hot Summer Tour will then move through Lake Macquarie, Port Macquarie, Southport, Werribee South, Berry, Bella Vista, Wodonga, Launceston, Bendigo, and Victor Harbor.
“The band and I have many great memories from our last Red Hot Summer tour,” Kelly said of the news.
“We’re looking forward to making some new ones!”
The 2025 edition of the Red Hot Summer Tour featured the likes of Crowded House, Angus & Julia Stone, The Church and The Waifs.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale from 9am on Wednesday, September 24th, before general public tickets can be snapped up from 9am on Thursday, September 25th. Click here for more details and check out the lineup and all of the dates and venues below.
RED HOT SUMMER TOUR 2026
Paul Kelly
Missy Higgins
The Cruel Sea
The Cat Empire
Kasey Chambers
Jess Hitchcock
Saturday, January 17th
Warrnambool Racecourse, Warrnambool VIC
Saturday, January 24th
Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW
Saturday, January 31st
Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW
Sunday, February 1st
Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD
Sunday, February 8th
Werribee Park, Werribee South VIC
Saturday, February 14th
Berry Showground, Berry NSW
Sunday, February 15th
Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW
Saturday, February 28th
Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC
Sunday, March 8th
Launceston Country Club, Launceston TAS
Saturday, March 14th
Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo VIC
Saturday, March 21st
Kent Reserve, Victor Harbor SA