Some of Australia’s biggest names have been confirmed on the 2026 edition of the Red Hot Summer Tour.

Announced today (September 21st), the outdoor travelling festival will be headlined by Australian icon Paul Kelly, alongside a bill that includes Missy Higgins, The Cruel Sea, The Cat Empire, Kasey Chambers and Jess Hitchcock.

Starting in Warrnambool next January, the Red Hot Summer Tour will then move through Lake Macquarie, Port Macquarie, Southport, Werribee South, Berry, Bella Vista, Wodonga, Launceston, Bendigo, and Victor Harbor.

“The band and I have many great memories from our last Red Hot Summer tour,” Kelly said of the news.

“We’re looking forward to making some new ones!”

The 2025 edition of the Red Hot Summer Tour featured the likes of Crowded House, Angus & Julia Stone, The Church and The Waifs.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale from 9am on Wednesday, September 24th, before general public tickets can be snapped up from 9am on Thursday, September 25th. Click here for more details and check out the lineup and all of the dates and venues below.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR 2026

Paul Kelly

Missy Higgins

The Cruel Sea

The Cat Empire

Kasey Chambers

Jess Hitchcock

Saturday, January 17th

Warrnambool Racecourse, Warrnambool VIC

Saturday, January 24th

Speers Point Park, Lake Macquarie NSW

Saturday, January 31st

Westport Park, Port Macquarie NSW

Sunday, February 1st

Broadwater Parklands, Southport QLD

Sunday, February 8th

Werribee Park, Werribee South VIC

Saturday, February 14th

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Sunday, February 15th

Bella Vista Farm, Bella Vista NSW

Saturday, February 28th

Gateway Lakes, Wodonga VIC

Sunday, March 8th

Launceston Country Club, Launceston TAS

Saturday, March 14th

Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo VIC

Saturday, March 21st

Kent Reserve, Victor Harbor SA