Reveluvs are you okay?! K-pop group Red Velvet’s soloist Wendy has announced that she is working on her solo debut, set for an April release.

Oh, what a glorious day! Here we were, thirsting for crumbs — crumbs, we say — from Red Velvet, and now we have a whole solo debut announcement!

K-pop group Red Velvet soloist Wendy has confirmed that she is working on her solo debut. While there are no further details yet, fans can expect an April release date.

Speculations of Wendy working on new music first surfaced on a local South Korean news channel and was later affirmed by Wendy’s agency, SM Entertainment, who only said: “Wendy is working on a solo album aimed for an April release. Please look forward to it.”

While the K-pop soloist has released collaborative singles before, most famously with John Legend, this will be her first solo album. This also makes Wendy the third Red Velvet member to branch out musically. Last year, members Irene and Seulgi debuted in a sub-unit titled Red Velvet IRENE & SEULGI, sweeping charts with ‘Monster’.

The upcoming solo debut also holds special significance for Red Velvet fans, also known as Reveluvs. This will be her first major activity after her hiatus last year, due to an injury sustained at an event. In December 2019, Wendy accidentally fell from the stage during rehearsals at the SBS Gayo Daejeon — a year-end music festival — fracturing her pelvic bone. She only reunited with Red Velvet late last year for a stage performance, taking fans by delight.

Check out ‘Written In The Stars’ by Wendy ft. John Legend: