REDD. drops a punk-hip-hop-pop banger with new single “FUGH SHI”, marking the Naarm/Melbourne artist’s debut on Island Records Australia.

“I wrote ‘FUGH SHI.’ trying to catch energy in its purest form,” says REDD. “I wasn’t worried about it making sense, just that feeling of not giving a fuck. The song was written about house parties I went to and the absolute chaos that ensued. People getting fucked up, hooking up and having fun.”

The track comes with an official video directed by Darren Craig (Big Sean, Kanye West, Rihanna), shot in an abandoned house in East LA. Watch it below.

REDD. adds, “I really wanted ‘FUGH SHI.’ to be this dirty raw feeling music video centred around a house party show. For me, it had to highlight and celebrate diversity as well. I came to Darren with the bare bones, and he helped me create this world around my music. We both wanted the video to feel as natural as possible, so the cameras were just rolling all the time while the cast and I chatted and danced. Everyone in the cast was beautiful too; they made me feel right at home in LA and told me all these stories about the city and their own personal lives. It was a super fun experience and the first major step to creating my world.”

Craig shares, “From the moment I first heard this track, I knew REDD. and I were going to make a great team. We both wanted to offer a raw glimpse into his world—a world where young creatives come together and go the fuck off. Growing up, I’d go to punk shows in abandoned houses, where chaos reigned until the generator ran dry or the cops showed up to shut it down. That kind of feral, irreverent energy is what I wanted to capture. Working with REDD. was an incredibly refreshing and fun experience. If this is what the future of music looks like, then the kids are gonna be alright.”

To celebrate the single, REDD. is throwing a launch party on Thursday, Feb 20 at Miscellania, Naarm/Melbourne. Tickets via https://reddofficial.tv/

REDD.’s “FUGH SHI” is out now via Island Records Australia.