LA cult legends Redd Kross’ acclaimed documentary Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story is set to screen while the band tours Australia in 2026.

Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story pairs eye-popping archival footage with hilarious interviews to trace the wildly unconventional journey of a band born from two brothers’ shared rock ’n’ roll obsession. Fuelled by a visceral love of music and pop culture, Redd Kross evolved relentlessly, defied genre at every turn, and somehow survived both the music industry – and a kidnapping.

Director Andrew Reich (Emmy Award winning writer on the hit TV show Friends) conducted dozens of new interviews and had unfettered access to home movies and archival footage featuring The Runaways, X, Nirvana, and Guns N’ Roses, as well as members of Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, The Muffs, Melvins, Go-Go’s, and Black Flag.

When the band head Down Under in March 2026, once again joining forces with Aussie icons The Hard-Ons (fronted by Tim Rogers) for a tour, the documentary is set to screen in Sydney and Melbourne.

It will play on March 7th at Sydney’s Ritz Cinemas, and March 14th at Melbourne’s Lido Cinemas. The band’s Jeff and Steve McDonald will do a Q&A after each screening, and the band will play at nearby venues both nights.

Separated by an ocean, but with ties that go back to when they were label mates on the US Big Time label in 1987 and maybe even further, Redd Kross and The Hard-Ons’ connections are plentiful.

Both bands started playing out on their respective punk scenes when they were very young —Redd Kross as pre-teens and mid-teens in ’79-80, The Hard-Ons as mid-to-late teenagers in ’82-83 — and both ruffled plenty of feathers when they did. Current singer of The Hard-Ons, Tim Rogers, goes back decades with Redd Kross too — a young You Am I were on the bill when Redd Kross toured Australia with the Hoodoo Gurus back in 1994.