LA cult legends Redd Kross’ acclaimed documentary Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story is set to screen while the band tours Australia in 2026.
Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story pairs eye-popping archival footage with hilarious interviews to trace the wildly unconventional journey of a band born from two brothers’ shared rock ’n’ roll obsession. Fuelled by a visceral love of music and pop culture, Redd Kross evolved relentlessly, defied genre at every turn, and somehow survived both the music industry – and a kidnapping.
Director Andrew Reich (Emmy Award winning writer on the hit TV show Friends) conducted dozens of new interviews and had unfettered access to home movies and archival footage featuring The Runaways, X, Nirvana, and Guns N’ Roses, as well as members of Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, The Muffs, Melvins, Go-Go’s, and Black Flag.
When the band head Down Under in March 2026, once again joining forces with Aussie icons The Hard-Ons (fronted by Tim Rogers) for a tour, the documentary is set to screen in Sydney and Melbourne.
It will play on March 7th at Sydney’s Ritz Cinemas, and March 14th at Melbourne’s Lido Cinemas. The band’s Jeff and Steve McDonald will do a Q&A after each screening, and the band will play at nearby venues both nights.
Separated by an ocean, but with ties that go back to when they were label mates on the US Big Time label in 1987 and maybe even further, Redd Kross and The Hard-Ons’ connections are plentiful.