Australian heavy music scene powerhouses, Emmy Mack of RedHook and Mikaila Delgado of Yours Truly, have teamed up for ‘Imposter’, the leading single from RedHook’s highly-anticipated debut album Postcard From A Living Hell.
The track, produced by Stevie Knight of Stand Atlantic and Yours Truly fame, and mixed by James Paul Wisner, known for his work with Underoath and Paramore, is a brooding, self-empowering breakup anthem that combines the powerful sounds of alien synths, heavy guitars, and poignant lyrics.
The accompanying music video, directed by Colin Jeffs of Ten of Swords Media, takes inspiration from cult sci-fi classics like ‘Species’ and ‘Jennifer’s Body’, as Mack and Delgado transform into lizard monsters with an insatiable hunger for human flesh. The quirky sci-fi visuals perfectly complement the track’s dark, edgy vibe.
“There’s no head-fuck quite like discovering that the person you love most, and who you think you know better than anyone else, has been lying to you and manipulating you the entire time,” Emmy said while explaining the inspiration behind the track.
“At first, it feels like death, you grieve for the person you loved as if they’ve died, and yet somehow they still exist. It’s almost as if some kind of evil, alien life force has taken up residence inside their body and is walking around wearing their skin. Eventually, it causes you to question your own sanity; you question whether that person who meant so much to you ever really existed at all.”
RedHook is set to embark on their biggest national headline tour yet, presented by triple j. The band will perform across 11 regional and metro stages (see full dates below).
RedHook’s debut album, Postcard From A Living Hell, promises to be a treat for fans of the heavy music genre, and ‘Imposter’ serves as the perfect lead single for what’s to come. The band’s upcoming tour is sure to be a highlight for fans across Australia, as they bring their unique sound and energy to fans nationwide.
RedHook ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’ Tour 2023
With special guests Bad/Love, Belle Haven & Grenade Jumper
Thursday, 4th May
Solbar, Jinibara/Maroochydore QLD
Friday, 5th May
the Brightside, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD
Saturday, 6th May
Burleigh Bazaar, Jellurgal/Burleigh Heads QLD
Thursday, 11th May
Prince of Wales Hotel, Goomburrup/Bunbury WA
Friday, 12th May
Amplifier, Boorloo/Perth WA
Saturday, 13th May
Enigma Bar, Tandanya/Adelaide SA
Friday, 19th May
Uc Hub, Ngunnawal/Canberra ACT
Saturday, 20th May
the Corner Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne VIC
Thursday, 25th May
La La La’s, Dharawal/Wollongong NSW
Friday, 26th May
The Cambridge, Mulubinba/Newcastle NSW
Saturday 27th May
Crowbar, Eora/Sydney NSW
