Australian heavy music scene powerhouses, Emmy Mack of RedHook and Mikaila Delgado of Yours Truly, have teamed up for ‘Imposter’, the leading single from RedHook’s highly-anticipated debut album Postcard From A Living Hell.

The track, produced by Stevie Knight of Stand Atlantic and Yours Truly fame, and mixed by James Paul Wisner, known for his work with Underoath and Paramore, is a brooding, self-empowering breakup anthem that combines the powerful sounds of alien synths, heavy guitars, and poignant lyrics.

The accompanying music video, directed by Colin Jeffs of Ten of Swords Media, takes inspiration from cult sci-fi classics like ‘Species’ and ‘Jennifer’s Body’, as Mack and Delgado transform into lizard monsters with an insatiable hunger for human flesh. The quirky sci-fi visuals perfectly complement the track’s dark, edgy vibe.

“There’s no head-fuck quite like discovering that the person you love most, and who you think you know better than anyone else, has been lying to you and manipulating you the entire time,” Emmy said while explaining the inspiration behind the track.

“At first, it feels like death, you grieve for the person you loved as if they’ve died, and yet somehow they still exist. It’s almost as if some kind of evil, alien life force has taken up residence inside their body and is walking around wearing their skin. Eventually, it causes you to question your own sanity; you question whether that person who meant so much to you ever really existed at all.”

RedHook is set to embark on their biggest national headline tour yet, presented by triple j. The band will perform across 11 regional and metro stages (see full dates below).

RedHook’s debut album, Postcard From A Living Hell, promises to be a treat for fans of the heavy music genre, and ‘Imposter’ serves as the perfect lead single for what’s to come. The band’s upcoming tour is sure to be a highlight for fans across Australia, as they bring their unique sound and energy to fans nationwide.

For more on this topic, follow the Rock Observer.

Listen to ‘Imposter ft. Yours Truly’ by RedHook:

RedHook ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’ Tour 2023 With special guests Bad/Love, Belle Haven & Grenade Jumper Tickets available via www.weareredhook.com Thursday, 4th May

Solbar, Jinibara/Maroochydore QLD Friday, 5th May

the Brightside, Meanjin/Brisbane QLD Saturday, 6th May

Burleigh Bazaar, Jellurgal/Burleigh Heads QLD Thursday, 11th May

Prince of Wales Hotel, Goomburrup/Bunbury WA Friday, 12th May

Amplifier, Boorloo/Perth WA Saturday, 13th May

Enigma Bar, Tandanya/Adelaide SA Friday, 19th May

Uc Hub, Ngunnawal/Canberra ACT Saturday, 20th May

the Corner Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne VIC Thursday, 25th May

La La La’s, Dharawal/Wollongong NSW Friday, 26th May

The Cambridge, Mulubinba/Newcastle NSW Saturday 27th May

Crowbar, Eora/Sydney NSW

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.